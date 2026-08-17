When Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot in the spring, I must admit: I was a little concerned that wedded bliss would keep the pre-eminent celebrity vacationer from sharing snaps of her life. Like much of the internet, living vicariously through Lipa’s Instagram photo dumps is one of my favorite forms of escape. Thankfully, the singer has been as prolific as ever, sharing the gorgeous pasta dishes, seemingly endless supply of cute bikinis, and non-stop mani inspo that we (OK, I) can’t get enough of. And her latest features the perfect polka dot set for the waning days of summer.

In an IG post celebrating a friend’s pre-nuptial girls’ trip, Lipa and pals can be seen enjoying al fresco dinners, a poolside read, and a prep-sesh in matching pajamas, among other classic bachelorette activities. All the while, the pop star is wearing what has to be one of her most stylish summer nail designs yet: Large black polka dots set over a slightly milky, mostly translucent nude base.

The medium-length mani is very of-the-moment. Earlier this year, celebrity nail artist Analysse Hernandez predicted a design-heavy season for nail art. “With summer coming around, I feel like everyone is going to be playing around with patterns, prints, and colors,” she said — and Lipa’s playful yet elegant set certainly fits the bill.

It’s actually been a bit of a “polka dot nails summer” for the Radical Optimist: Before this set, Lipa donned a milky mani with small metallic silver polka dots.