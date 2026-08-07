Despite being Team Summer, through and through (yes, even after the muggy, sweltering season the East Coast experienced this year), I’ll be the first to concede that autumn has its charms. Changing leaves, cozy beverages, Gilmore Girls rewatches for the umpteenth time — it’s a magical season, to be sure. And that extends to the manicures.

This year, after a summer filled with sheer neutrals, bold animal prints, and bright stripes, nail experts are predicting a season filled with moody dark colors and edgy finishes. The biggest fall 2026 nail trends will include luxurious jewel tones that “pair beautifully with seasonal fabrics like cashmere, leather, and knitwear,” as nail artist and educator Maryna Slynko notes. Magnetic velvet looks, ever the cold-weather favorite, will also make their return, serving as a stylish pick for people who gravitate toward lush looks, be they simple (think classic cat-eyes with a glossy finish) or more maximalist (like velvety chromes). For the mani maximalists, there will be fashion-forward prints and textures — such as plaid and tweed — as well as deep metallics. If you prefer to keep things simple, consider “Clean BB Cream” nails or classic French tips.

Read on to learn more about the season’s top nail trends, straight from the experts.

Jewel Tones

An autumnal staple, jewel tones will make a triumphant return this fall — specifically, “rich, gemstone-inspired shades such as ruby, emerald, sapphire, and garnet, finished with an ultra-glossy shine,” says Slynko. “Every fall, clients naturally begin choosing deeper, richer colors, and jewel tones always feel luxurious without being overly trendy.” Nail artist and educator Valeriia Telemaniuk shouts out one shade in particular: deep emerald green. “It feels rich, sophisticated, and very seasonal without being too predictable,” she says.

Since, as Slynko notes, the “focus is on deep, saturated color with a perfectly smooth, reflective surface, rather than elaborate nail art,” you’ll want to perfect your technique when DIY’ing this one. “My biggest tip with dark colors is to choose a highly pigmented gel polish; Ideally, you want full coverage in one medium-thin coat or two very thin coats,” says Telemaniuk. “Keeping dark polish thin makes the manicure look cleaner and more natural, and as the nail grows out, you don’t have that bulky, noticeable ridge near the cuticle.” Try Aprés Gel Couleur in Emerald City.

Velvets On Velvets

Another fall and winter fave as folks seek “richer colors and more dimensional finishes,” per Slynko, expect to see velvets everywhere this season. Magnetic polishes provide “visual interest without intricate nail art, making it sophisticated enough for everyday wear while still feeling special,” she says.

ORLY global nail artist Fariha Ali anticipates the aforementioned jewel-tone trend to really shine here. “We’re going to see a lot of gorgeous jewel-tone cat eyes this fall, and I think people are going to gravitate toward them in all kinds of ways,” she shares. “This color and effect are so versatile because [they] can be used in different ways to match all types of nail aesthetics. For example, when color-blocked with flat jewel tone colors, it can look very mod. If used to create 3D gemstones, it can create a more baroque nail look.” (An easy way to get the look sans magnet? Press-ons, like Orly’s Instant Artist in Crawford’s Wine.)

Meanwhile, Nicole Wong, lead designer at MiniLuxe, says her “top pick for the season” is sumptuous chrome-topped velvets. “Unlike traditional chrome, velvet chrome has a more diffused, luxurious appearance that shifts in the light,” she says. “Rich fall shades like espresso, bronze, olive, and deep plum make this trend feel warm and sophisticated.”

Dark Metals

If you’re ready to channel your inner Trinity, try out this cyberpunk-coded aesthetic. “I can definitely see the neo Y2K vibe becoming fully mainstream, and dark chrome looks are a very easy way to dip your toes into this trendy vibe,” says Ali. To really nail this look, get creative with your finishes: “Instead of silver, think gunmetal; instead of gold, think steampunk bronze,” she recommends. “These dark metallic tones look super chic when used with a 3D effect on clear nails, whether you're going long or short.”

Fashion-Inspired Prints & Textures

If you’re among the many fall fashion enthusiasts who love nothing more than some artful layering, consider bringing that energy to your fingertips. “Plaid, tweed, and subtle cashmere-inspired designs will continue to gain popularity,” Wong predicts. “These looks take inspiration from fall fashion, offering clients sophisticated nail art that’s wearable and timeless.” Plaid, in particular, is an easier DIY than you might think; with a fine-lining nail art brush, “start by creating a simple grid pattern with thin intersecting lines, then layer additional fine strokes in complementary colors to add depth and texture,” says Wong. “Keeping the lines delicate helps the design look elevated rather than busy.” She suggests opting for a neutral base, then going in with fun, fall-friendly shades for your line work and layering. “Finish the look by adding subtle dimension with a shimmer, like MiniLuxe Pure Polish in shades Festive or Tinsel Town to mimic the richness of fall fabrics.”

Classic & Clean

For the mani minimalists, Slynko suggests “Clean BB Cream Nails,” which she describes as “a modern take on natural manicures. Instead of covering the natural nail, this trend enhances it with sheer milky pink or nude tones that create the appearance of healthy, well-groomed nails.”

Timeless and sophisticated (with a forgiving grow-out that makes the look “a practical choice for busy lifestyles”), this is another trend that’s all about the technique. “Before applying polish, lightly buff the nail surface to smooth out any imperfections,” she says. “Apply a base coat to create an even foundation, then build the color in thin layers to maintain a natural, translucent effect,” then lock everything in with a top coat, like Seche Vite’s Dry Fast, for “a glossy, healthy-looking finish.”

And of course, you can’t go wrong with a classic French mani. “French tips are always number one, and I have no doubt they’ll be a major trend again this fall,” says Telemaniuk. “After a summer full of bright colors and crazy nail art, people naturally start craving something calmer and cleaner.” Along with a fine-line nail art brush (or half-moon guides if you really want to make it easy on yourself), “the secret to a perfect French tip is actually the white polish,” says Telemaniuk. “Choose a highly pigmented white that gives you full coverage in one thin layer. If the white isn’t pigmented enough, you’ll either need a second coat — which can make the tip look too thick — or you’ll end up with streaks instead of that crisp, clean French line.”