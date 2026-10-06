Two things were abundantly clear when Matthieu Blazy was announced as the new creative director of Chanel, following his tenure at Bottega Veneta: the accessories game would be incredible, and the 117-year-old fashion house would enjoy an edgier, more youthful resurgence. And thus far, things have panned out just as one would expect, as is abundantly clear upon seeing the visionary designer’s latest collection — as well as the expertly outfitted celebrities in attendance. Taking place on Monday Oct. 5 at Paris’ historic Grand Palais, Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2027 show featured a front row filled with stars of film, pop music, and more, all enthusiastically embracing the iconic label’s sexier side.

Chanel — and Blazy, to be fair — never cease to draw a constellation of stars for the house’s runway presentations, and this season was no exception. Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, and Pedro Pascal happily attended, dressed in the reimagined codes the creative director emphasized on the runway. The show itself was inspired by Blazy’s interpretation of Coco Chanel’s fashion evolution, which allowed an eclectic mixing of eras as well as youthful takes on the brand’s signature motifs: menswear silhouettes alongside sheer layers and 30s style gowns, quilted and tweed textures with edgier trims and treatments.

The A-list set seated in the front row reflected all of the above in their looks, from Olivia Wilde’s “liquid chainmail” skirt suit to Kristen Wiig’s micro-mini black-and-white knit dress — perfectly accessorized by graphic spins on Chanel’s bags and two-tone pumps. Keep reading for a closer look at everything the fashion forward front row wore to celebrate the show.

Nicole Kidman

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Known for her mastery of menswear, Kidman revisited the blazer dress with a double breasted silhouette, layered over sheer black tights.

Dua Lipa

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The “Training Season” singer went for a “more is more” approach in a tonal top and thigh-high slit skirt, completely covered in a dimensional mix of feathers.

Alexa Demie

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In an iridescent quilted skirt suit and two-tone heels, Demie was the ultimate representation of Blazy’s fresh interpretation of classic codes.

Ayo Edebiri

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The Emmy-winning actor looked youthful and playful in a cropped plaid jacket and contrast trimmed dress — all in Chanel’s iconic black and white palette.

Kristen Wiig

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Chanel’s quintessential texture, tweed, was reimagined into a strapless mini dress, which the Palm Royale star paired with red and black two-tone pumps.

Pedro Pascal

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Pascal’s tweed trench coat with signature logo buttons was the star of his fall-ready look.

Olivia Wilde

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Wilde also wore an updated take on house’s quintessential skirt suit, this one in a metallic plaid.

Marion Cotillard

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The Oscar winner went for a more laid-black look in blue suit pants and a chain-trimmed tank.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

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The ultimate muse for fall dressing, Huntington-Whiteley paired an embellished suede jacket with menswear-inspired pants, all in tonal shades.

Sandra Huller

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Huller’s chain-trimmed plaid vest and wide leg black pants were paired with tinted aviator glasses and and olive croc clutch.