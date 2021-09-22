Kylie Jenner Fans Are Convinced Her Dress Color Revealed Her Baby’s Gender

Just a little over two weeks ago, Kylie Jenner revealed that she was expecting her second baby with Travis Scott. Given that the entrepreneur has fully embraced her motherhood status, it was only a matter of time before she dived into this world business wise. Jenner recently announced that she’s entering the baby products market with her line Kylie Baby. In an Instagram post to promote the brand, Jenner wore a blue dress, which led many fans to think this was a subtle sign from the star that she’s having a baby boy. “She’s obviously going to have a boy cause of the blue 💙,” Instagram user @h.mugga concluded. (Jenner is a busy mom: this new announcement came just days after she also officially launched a swimwear line, Kylie Swim.)

In the aforementioned photo, she wore a strapless pastel blue dress with delicate ruching on the sides while snuggling up to her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. (Stormi, too, wore a baby blue robe to match her mother’s outfit.) So far, it seems like Jenner is a fan of the form-fitting maternity look — and she’s not about to give up that flirty style while carrying her second child. Earlier this month, she wore a bodycon halter mini dress with a plunging neckline while stepping out for dinner in SoHo, New York City. Her pregnancy announcement, too, featured a gown-like black ribbed dress with major cutouts around the midriff area.

Although Jenner has not publicly confirmed her baby’s gender, she does have a history of dropping subtle clues about what’s important to her. (Remember the whole butterfly motif?) Thus, it’s no surprise her fans are examining her latest social media post with intense scrutiny. However, one can also argue that Jenner might, simply, just love the color blue. This shade is present in all of the product packaging for Kylie Baby and Jenner had custom-painted her Mercedes Benz G-Wagon a baby blue hue back in 2015.

All things considered, it’s a little too early to draw conclusions about the baby’s gender, but you can certainly expect Jenner to drop more hints in the weeks to come. In the meantime, should you love the color of her strapless dress, shop similar options below.

