Dua Lipa is a modern Renaissance woman — singer, actor, podcast host, book club leader, and yogi, to name just a few. Somehow, she’s managed to add another title to the list: skin care brand founder. A longtime fan of Augustinus Bader, Dua has teamed up with the luxury brand to launch DUA, a line of daily essentials designed to fit seamlessly into any routine.

So, what sets DUA apart from Augustinus Bader’s main skin care line? Augustinus Bader is centered around its signature ingredient, TFC8, a formula that activates the skin’s stem cells and natural repair processes to reduce signs of aging, even out skin tone, and speed up the skin’s renewal process. DUA, on the other hand, is built around TFC5, a gentler form of TFC8 that supports the skin barrier and improves long-term elasticity. TFC5 is all about keeping your skin hydrated and strong, while TFC8 focuses more on tackling visible signs of aging. DUA is also a lot more affordable. Augustinus Bader products range from $200 to $500; everything in DUA’s lineup is $80 or less.

(+) Mikael Jansson (+) Dua Lipa Augustinus Bader skin care line INFO 1/2

The DUA line is streamlined — exactly what you’d expect from someone who’s always on the go — and includes just three essentials: a gentle cleanser, glow-boosting serum, and a nourishing moisturizer. “I created this skin care line to be my everyday essential – a skin care routine that’s clean, effective, and effortless,” shared Dua in a press release. “Using [Augustinus Bader’s] TFC5 technology, the DUA Collection adapts to your skin’s unique needs, enhancing its health and resilience over time. My hope is that these become your daily essentials too – at home, on the go, and everywhere in between.”

Prices start at $40 and go up to $80, and you can shop the full line at duabyab.com. Keep reading for all the details on each product. Go ahead and add them to your cart — your skin will thank you.

Shop Must-Have DUA Skin Care Essentials