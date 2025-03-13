Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing the beauty products that have risen above the dozens we dutifully swatch and slather on throughout the year. Ahead, the team spotlights the holy grail glow serums that have become mainstays in their routines.

Prepare to say goodbye to dry, flaking patches on your cheeks and chapped lips because spring is almost here. The onset of the season doesn’t only call for serotonin-boosting manicures and open-toed shoes, but the warmer weather allows for soft, dewy makeup that looks radiant in the sun. With this in mind, you may need to update your skin care routine as you put away your thick lotions and creams until next winter. But you don’t need to completely overhaul your product lineup. The key to achieving a healthy glow is using one of the best glow serums. These formulas are hydrating, lightweight, and leave skin skin looking radiant under your moisturizer.

Not sure which one to add to your cart? To help guide your search, TZR editors have gathered a list of serums with formulas that leave the skin looking majorly luminous, whether it’s a no-makeup makeup day or full-glam night out.

Read on for the tried-and-true glow serums that you’ll want to add to your spring skin care routine.

Joanna Czech The C+ Serum $340 See On Joanna Czech “When a glow-boosting, face-snatching facial with Czech isn't in the cards, I reach for the vitamin C serum from her namesake skin care brand as the next best option. It has a unique oil-like texture that's perfect for a little DIY face massage, while the nourishing, antioxidant-rich formula makes my skin instantly radiant – and works to minimize hyperpigmentation and uneven tone over time. It's easy to see why the esthetician's client list includes every A-lister in Hollywood.” — Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Typology Glow Drops with 5% Vitamin C + Aloe Vera $37 See On Typology “These days, I rarely reach for a full-coverage foundation. The glow drops from Typology are more up my alley. The vegan formula is mainly Vitamin C and aloe vera, so it feels like skin care with a subtle sheen. You don't have to do this, but I typically mix the drops with my moisturizer for a more natural, ‘I woke up like this’ look. Then, I pop on my concealer and blush, and ta-da: I'm all set for the day.” – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

Danucera Mega Serum $165 See On Danucera “Danucera's Cerabalm is one of my holy-grail products, so I had high hopes for legendary esthetician Danuta's serum – and it didn't disappoint. The smell is slightly pungent, but once you get over it, you'll marvel at how soft, bright and smooth your skin looks. I love that this serum is pretty much a do-it-all – it firms, brightens, and hydrates, and has a delightful milky texture that feels like a tall drink of water for dull or parched skin. Plus, it's light enough that my oily skin doesn't break out from it, and leaves behind an instant glow.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

Tatcha The Brightening Serum $89 See On Sephora "I've been using this serum for the past couple of months, and am fully obsessed. In a matter of weeks, I've noticed a considerable improvement in the tone and texture of my skin. It gives my complexion a nice natural radiance. My skin also has a nice tautness and firmness that I'm really loving. The key here is definitely consistency – it took using it twice a day for a few weeks to see noticeable results!" – Angela Melero, editorial director, TZR

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum $10 See On Ulta "This hyaluronic acid serum has been a staple in my routine the past few months. With just a tiny bit of product, it makes my skin look so plump, radiant, and dewy. I typically apply it at night right before slathering on my moisturizer. The under-$10 price tag doesn't hurt either." – Kelsey Stewart, fashion writer, TZR

e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Thirst Burst Drops $12 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics “For only $12, e.l.f. gives you perfectly dewy skin in a bottle. And that’s not all: You’re left with the perfect glassy shine while the formula is uber hydrating and non-irritating. I have super sensitive skin, but this gives me zero inflammation with no worry of breakouts.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, BDG

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Rejuvenating Serum $215 See On Sulwhasoo “Whenever I include this serum in my nighttime routine, I wake up with softer, more radiant skin in the morning. The formula harnesses the power of ginseng plus capsulized retinol to firm, plump, and minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Bonus: The ginseng gives the serum a natural soothing scent, which briefly transports me to a relaxing spa while I'm applying it.” – EL

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Jumbo $49 See On Sephora “Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops have revolutionized my no-makeup days. A few pumps of this and my skin looks incredibly hydrated, my pores have all but disappeared, and my complexion is radiantly dewy. I’m beyond obsessed.” – JM

BYOMA Phyto Mucin Glow Serum $17 See On Ulta “Last year, my 16-year-old sister recommended I give BYOMA a try. Now, I'm obsessed with the brand. One of my favorite picks? The glow serum. For under $17, you get vegan and clean ingredients, plant-based peptides, hyaluronic acid, and dermatologist-approved formulas. Plus, the packaging is adorable and so Y2K-coded.” – MH