As a former beauty writer turned fashion editor, I’ve tested a lot of skin care products over the years. Sure, some of the formulas didn’t do my complexion any favors (hey, you can’t win ‘em all!). But many I loved so much, I ended up repurchasing them over and over, including a handful of moisturizers for my combination skin. With a slightly oily T-zone and occasional dry patches elsewhere on my face, I need products that give my skin hydration without adding excess shine (yes, it’s a tricky task) — and these babies, which I’m breaking down below, fit the bill.

As a rule of thumb, I like to layer a lightweight formula in the morning, like Cetaphil’s daily facial moisturizer, over a vitamin C serum (Beautycounter’s formula is my go-to), as it makes my makeup look smooth and not shiny. Then, before bed, I’ll top off my cocktail of serums — Glossier’s hyaluronic acid-packed Super Bounce nightly and Drunk Elephant’s Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum three days a week, to be specific — with a heavier iteration to lock in hydration. My favorite nighttime moisturizer at the moment? Drunk Elephant’s Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer.

If you, like me, have combination skin, read up on my must-have moisturizers ahead, along with the products I use in tandem. Just don’t blame me if you place another order once you’re down to the last drop (sorry, not sorry).

My Favorite Moisturizers For Combination Skin

Other Essentials For Combination Skin