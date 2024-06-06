While Drew Barrymore’s hair and makeup has been through many different eras over the years — from her daisy-accented blonde curls to her grunge-glam vampy lips — they seem to still be some of her favorite forms of self-expression. In fact, the talk show host and rom-com icon even has her own line of cosmetics and hair tools. These days, her go-to look tends to be more natural, and the FLOWER Beauty founder often takes to Instagram with little GRWM on-the-go tutorials or spotlights on a new product she can’t stop using. So when Barrymore recently assembled an all-star glam team to recreate her Charlie’s Angels beauty look from 2003, it was an especially dramatic — and totally nostalgic — transformation.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle is coming up on its 21st anniversary, and in celebration the host invited a trifecta of beauty experts onto her daytime show to turn back the clock and give her the same hair and makeup she sported at the movie’s premiere. With Shani Darden prepping her skin, Charlotte Tilbury on makeup duty, and Chris Appleton tackling her hair, Barrymore went from her usual auburn shoulder-length hairstyle and fresh-faced glam to long, blonde beachy waves (via a lace front wig), “Kate Moss rock chick” (as Tilbury called it) smoky eyes, and glossy nude lips. The 50 First Dates star’s wardrobe team even matched the ivory suit she wore on the red carpet for the premiere (as well as the “My Boyfriend Is Out of Town” t-shirt worn at the New York City screening for a few BTS shots).

The total transformation, which you can see on the June 6th episode (or on the show’s Instagram page), resulted in a surprisingly emotional reaction from Barrymore. “You just put a time machine in me,” she said to Tilbury upon seeing her reflection in the mirror. “I feel like that girl again.”

While the beauty look was inspired by Barrymore’s specific 2000s hair and makeup, it surprisingly doesn’t feel dated today. Of course, the aughts are decidedly having a moment, but beach waves and sultry eyes never quite go out of style. And while the talk show host still loves to embrace her natural day-to-day look, it’s nice to have some options when the urge for a more glamorous moment arises. Want to transform yourself into Charlie’s Angels-era Drew? Grab Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Exagger-eyes Liner Duo ($32) and Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm lip gloss in Fair to Medium ($35), which the makeup guru used (in addition to a full face of her products) to create maximum impact.