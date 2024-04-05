Forget everything you thought you knew about the concept of statement lips in general. Conventional wisdom dictates a bold color, usually a vibrant red, pink, purple, or even a moody black. But as much as she loves an Old Hollywood makeup moment, Angelina Jolie’s latest look proves there’s just as much power in low-key alternatives. At a New York City premiere for the new musical adaptation of The Outsiders, Jolie’s lip gloss offered plenty of standout shine and definition, with no extra color necessary. It plays right into Jolie’s overall aesthetic change that really started to take root last year. She traded in her signature chestnut hair color for a sunny blonde, adopted a wardrobe heavy in dark shades, and shifted her career focuses to new creative endeavors — including this musical, of which she’s a producer.

Jolie’s gloss is thick and reflective enough to be instantly noticeable in the ensemble photograph, but doesn’t pull focus from the rest of her cool night-out look. Of course, everyone knows the Oscar-winner’s lips are one of her most famous features, but Jolie proves she doesn’t need to shellack them in liquid lipsticks or matte colors to emphasize their size and shape.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Interestingly, it might actually be a tossup between if Jolie is actually wearing a true lip gloss or has gone for a more skin-friendly balm. A closer look shows the product appears a bit occlusive, which usually indicates a treatment. It could also be a hybrid-style formula, an increasingly popular move by brands. Recently, companies like Summer Fridays, REFY, and Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Beauty have capitalized on the need for hydrated lips that still feature plenty of shine, a true two-in-one approach.

Jolie’s seems to be loving the low-maintenance-and-highly-moisturized look lately. The last time she wore a bright shade in public was back in April 2023, for a special dinner at the White House. Ever since, she’s been consistently spotted with reflective gloss.

It’s pretty normal to shift into a more relaxed look come spring and summer, and Jolie makes an excellent case for getting it started now.