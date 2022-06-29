Despite the very literal name, beach waves are an ideal hairstyle for more than just a day in the sand (or huddled under the umbrella with a cocktail). Just check out Eva Mendes’s beach waves, so well-shaped and shiny as they casually fall coquettishly to the side — not a shore in sight but the star looks more than ready for anything from attending a wedding to the red carpet to a quiet night in with friends and family. Maybe it’s the standout moneypiece, maybe it’s the glossy structure, or maybe it’s the perfectly balanced makeup paired with the beach waves — no matter the driving force behind Mendes’s singular summer look, it’s one that more than works for virtually every social situation under the (very, very hot) sun.

Mendes’s elegantly tousled waves are the work of Gregory Russell, a celebrity-favorite hairstylist to stars like Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Turner, and Nicole Richie. While Russell used a lineup of Pureology hair products on her hair (he’s the brand’s Global Artistic Ambassador), he was quick to credit Mendes herself for much of the results. “It’s mostly all her!” he replied to one Instagram comment praising the style, calling Mendes’s hair just incredible.

Mendes’s highlights — particularly her creamy blonde money piece — add dimension and depth to the waves, further heightened by their s-shaped structure and distinct lack of frizz. There’s also some significant height and volume right at Mendes’s hairline that allows those blonde front pieces to cascade down into a fluid wave — ideal for showing off her arched brows just beneath.

In the same way her hair is a brilliant blend of low-key glamour and natural textures, Mendes’s makeup splits the difference between pared-down and dramatically bold. Her brown eyes are accentuated by plenty of smudged-out eyeshadow and liner — the work of celebrity makeup artist Genevieve Herr, a favorite of Amanda Seyfried and Mendes herself — while her lips are a delicate shade of barely-there baby pink.

All in all, the entire look is just so classic Eva Mendes — effortless elegance, a nature-inspired infusion, and a masterful mix of sultry and sweet. Take a screenshot now because this is one to recreate as soon as possible.