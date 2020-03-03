While hosiery may not have the fondest of connotations, there's no doubt the cold-weather staple is a wardrobe must-have. In fact, those privy to a good style hack understand the importance of having a few good pairs in your arsenal. And as A-list celebrity Demi Moore has so subtly proven, super sheer tights are the key to polishing off just about every bare-legged look. (What's even better? The low-maintenance accessory also happens to be super affordable.)

When it comes to finding that perfect pair of sheer tights, the options are seemingly endless and landing on a style that won't rip or run as soon as you put them on is half the battle. Though there are certainly more luxurious options on the market, you don't have to spend an obscene amount of money to get a quality style. And with designers, influencers, and celebrities, alike, championing the barely-there design it might be time to grab a few pairs for yourself.

On Feb. 29, Demi Moore attended Monot's Fall/Winter 2020 runway show in Paris wearing a blazer-style midi gown that, by itself, was a standout moment. The stunning design features a deconstructed cut-out detail at the bust and a daring side slit that revealed a pair of denier tights worth making note of. Along the same vein, the actor went with stick-straight tresses and classic So-Kate pumps by Christian Louboutin, to complete an Elvira-esque ensemble. Reiterating that hosiery doesn't have to be over-the-top, Moore's latest look proves that even the most basic of tights, go a long way.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're looking for a reason to copy this celeb-approved look, you don't have to be sitting front-row at a show to pull it off. In fact, a sheer tight actually compliments a whole range of bottoms for a wide range of occasions. And for those that find themselves in a desk to drinks situation at least once a week, try stowing a pair of Calzedonia's 20 denier tights, $6, into your bag to instantly transform any outfit at the drop of a hat. So whether you're headed to the office or simply grabbing dinner with friends, just slip on a pair of super sheer tights to round out the look.

Continue on to shop a selection of sheer tights, just like Demi Moore's, below.