13 Photos Of Celebrities With Their Pets That'll Uplift Your Day
Some pets even have their own Instagrams.
Emma Childs
3 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen
Pablo the bulldog, pictured here, is one of many animals in the Teigen-Legend household. The model also owns two other French bulldogs, a poodle, one hamster, a bearded dragon, and two birds.
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon welcomed the adorable Minnie Pearl into her family back in Nov. 2020.
Good Morning America
, the black and white French bulldog was named after American comedian Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon aka Minnie Pearl who was known for her Grand Ole Opry appearances.
