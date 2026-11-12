You know it’s going to be a good night when it unfolds at the Chateau Marmont. On Nov. 10, David Yurman celebrated the reopening of its redesigned Beverly Hills flagship on Rodeo Drive with a dinner at the iconic West Hollywood hotel. Founders and Co-CEOs David and Sybil Yurman hosted the evening, which also marked their longstanding connection to California.

The couple first came West from New York as young artists in the ’60s, decades before Italian architect Andrea Tognon took on the redesign of their Beverly Hills boutique. He drew on the colors and textures of the California coast, and the jeweler took a similar cue for its Beverly Hills exclusives. Among them are new Sculpted Cable Flex bracelets and rings, with hand-set gemstones that pick up the colors of a California sunset. If you needed an excuse to make a trip to Rodeo Drive, those pieces might be it.

The night began with cocktails before guests sat down for a private dinner in the flower-laden courtyard. Global brand ambassador Eiza González joined the Yurmans, along with Camila Morrone, Inde Navarrette, Emily Bader, Tyriq Withers, and Stephen Kalyn. Also on the guest list were Morgan Stewart, Stephanie Suganami, Hannah Bronfman, Brendan Fallis, Cass DiMicco, Carmella Rose, and Tezza Barton.

(+) Courtesy of Nisha Johny/Jonathan Jacobs/BFA (+) Courtesy of Nisha Johny/Jonathan Jacobs/BFA INFO 1/2

Pieces from the David Yurman archives were on display during cocktails, giving guests a closer look at the house’s jewelry. The evening also happened to fall on David and Sybil’s 59th wedding anniversary, so there was another reason to raise a glass.

(+) Courtesy of Nisha Johny/Jonathan Jacobs/BFA (+) Courtesy of Nisha Johny/Jonathan Jacobs/BFA INFO 1/2

The surprise came after dinner, when Role Model took the stage for a live set. DJ D-Nice took over after hours, giving the dinner crowd a reason to stick around and dance. An invitation to a store reopening rarely comes with that kind of lineup.

Courtesy of Nisha Johny/Jonathan Jacobs/BFA

For a jeweler with New York roots, dinner and dancing at the Chateau made for a fittingly Angeleno toast to a new chapter on Rodeo Drive.