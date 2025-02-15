In the 44 years since David Yurman first opened its doors, the iconic jeweler has garnered an impressive lineup of campaign stars. Kate Moss, Sofia Richie Grainge, Scarlett Johansson, Winnie Harlow, and Taylor Hill (to name a few) have all posed for the New York label’s ads. However, only a few A-listers have reached brand ambassador status, including Iris Law, Michael B. Jordan, and most recently, Eiza González. On Feb. 14, the label announced the latter’s appointment as global brand ambassador. To celebrate the new title, the actor frosted herself in David Yurman for the corresponding Spring 2025 campaign, with New York’s Guggenheim Museum as the beautiful backdrop.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better place to shoot my first David Yurman campaign,” González tells TZR. “We had the entire Guggenheim to us, and I had never experienced that before.” Inside the iconic museum, the Baby Driver actor donned numerous jewels from the Sculpted Cable collection, which González thought aligned with the building’s architecture. “I think the shapes and design of the Guggenheim itself mimicked the design of the jewelry, so it was brilliant to shoot the campaign there,” she says.

The Sculpted Cable collection launched in September 2023, however, González’ photoshoot proved it’s already a classic. “It’s completely timeless,” she says. “[The pieces are] going to speak throughout the years — I can give to my children and my grandchildren, and they’re still going to want to wear them.” For her initial close-up, the fashion muse posed in the 18k yellow gold Sculpted Cable Necklace, alongside coordinating bangled bracelets, hoop earrings, and stacked rings. One sparkler that stood out was her of-the-moment pinky ring, a.k.a. González’s favorite accessory. “It’s such an unexpectedly sexy piece of jewelry,” she says. “I love to stack it on top of other David Yurman rings.”

Courtesy of David Yurman

While this is her first ad for the company, the star says it’s been a long time coming. “I’m always wearing David Yurman,” she says. “I just wore these beautiful earrings that everyone kept asking me about at the Golden Globes.” For reference, at the 82nd annual Golden Globes, the actor chose stud diamond earrings in a shooting starburst shape. Back in Oct. 2024, she first teased her new collaboration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. Since her Nina Ricci Spring 2025 gown had a plunging cowl back, she wore the brand’s Starburst Pendant backwards. The $12,500 pendant paired perfectly with the Sculpted Cable Flex Bracelet.

According to González, her David Yurman streak isn’t slowing down anytime soon. With the release of her sci-fi horror film, Ash fast approaching, keep tabs on her upcoming red carpet looks for more divine designs from the jeweler. “You’ll be seeing me rock them on this press tour, for sure,” she says.

(+) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images (+) Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In true brand ambassador form, González’s jewelry devotion continues off the red carpet, too. “I really like [pieces] that I can style during the day and through the night, so [the brand] has always been one that I’ve gravitated toward — not just on the red carpet, but on a daily basis,” González says. She’s styled the Sculpted Cable Collection with a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, a feminine sun dress, and even custom Gucci at the Golden Globes. “Their jewelry is not necessarily for one person, but [instead] they think about elegance and high-end, versus gender-specificity,” she added. “This [versatility] really complements my personal style, because I can be feminine, but then quite masculine with what I like to wear.”

Courtesy of David Yurman

The best part about González’s campaign? Her exact David Yurman styles are available to shop. So, get your hands on them — while you still can, that is. And stay tuned for her next move with the brand. Thanks to the luxury jewelry label, she’s sure to sparkle at the Oscars.