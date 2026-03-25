While video might have killed the radio star, podcasting has become the prevailing platform for reality TV alums and social-media-famous faces. Case in point: It’s the next frontier for Morgan Stewart, who etched herself into the pop culture canon as a cast member on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills more than a decade ago.

When it comes to content, fashion has always been Stewart’s calling card. After the E show, Stewart parlayed her blog — Boobs and Loubs; more on that later — and style tastes into bona fide Internet style authority status. (Think: Chanel ballet flats, pastel minis, perfect white tees, and all the Hermès Birkins.) It wasn’t long before she established her own ready-to-wear label, Renggli, too.

With all that in mind, one would think that The Morgan Stewart Show will revolve around getting dressed. But if there’s one thing the mom of two revels in, it’s mixing things up. With weekly episodes airing every Wednesday on the SiriusXM app and all podcasting platforms, listeners can expect a glimpse of Stewart that she’s previously kept offline. “My goal is to present the full version of myself, and to bring the humanity back,” she tells TZR. From life’s highs and lows to the good, bad, and ugly — no topic is off the table.

Ahead, TZR sits down with Stewart to discuss her latest project as well her candid thoughts on the fashion landscape.

Courtesy of Morgan Stewart

Why did it feel right to start dabbling in this format?

The reality is I never thought I was going to do a podcast. I really thought that I was a television girl. I didn’t know anything else, and I was happy doing TV. Because of the way that things have unfolded in my life — having babies, the show getting canceled, and quite a bit of other personal stuff — my agent had been begging me to do this for years. I have to be honest, this is the most fun thing I have ever done, so I’m really grateful. The timing aligned. I’d been having a lot of conversations with myself about different things, and I knew it was time to open up the chat and connect with an audience again. And I feel like I’m in a better place than I’ve been in in a long time.

What’s making it feel fun?

I think probably because I’m at the helm of so much of it. I get to produce it alongside my amazing producers, and I feel like I’m not just saying things just to say them. Before, I’d always been part of an ensemble cast, which was great and I learned so much. But I think this time, it’s a new version of me — because it really is just me. I don’t need to talk about someone’s dress that I don’t want to talk about, you know? It kind of cuts out all the bullsh*t that’s not necessary, and I do very well in that space.

There are so many podcasts — what do you feel is missing?

It’s filled to the brim. And I think the only thing that’s missing is Morgan Stewart [and her] podcast!

Tell us about the format.

When I was meeting with different companies to do this, I knew I didn’t want it to just be a straight-up interview concept. I am not going to be interviewing every actress who’s on the press circuit. There will be guests, and I do want to be interviewing people that I find interesting; people that have expertise in a field that’s not necessarily entertainment. But there will also be family members that come on; there will be solo episodes where I’m going through [topics] that I’m interested in. Really, it’s just whatever feels authentic and appropriate for that week.

We hear there’ll be some unexpected topics, too.

It's going to be a true combination of everything and an open book to my psyche. My thoughts, insecurities, struggles, and things that I go through on a day-to-day basis; things that I’m calling my best friends about that I’m not necessarily putting on the Internet. Everyone has that part, right? I haven’t done anything where that can be shown. No one has seen a full 360-degree view of me and who I am as a person yet. I think a lot of people have an idea of me, but [social media] becomes more of a spectacle versus a real view of a person.

What have you learned from being a guest on other podcasts that you want to bring in now that you’re in the hot seat?

It’s hard because I’ve always been in the host role. So even if I’m a guest, I start to host a bit.

It’s like second nature to be able to keep the conversation going. So I think for me, it’s really learning to be quiet, listen, pause, and slow down. It’s OK if there’s a moment of breath.

Courtesy of Morgan Stewart

They always say in journalism school that the pause is where the best answers come from.

I’ve learned that even in my life right now. I think that I have such a natural desire to want to save people or help them faster than I need to. People are OK. And so I think leaning into that comfortable silence and sitting with that has really been something that I’ve been focusing on.

What is your interview style like?

Oh, I don’t even know. I think it’s very... conversational? I’m not doing hard-hitting news, and I’m not covering world events. Although, maybe that’ll happen. We are in a place in history and in the world where you can’t really avoid any of that. I think there’s going to be times where things come up and I’m not going to shy away from them. But I love to know people and what makes them tick. I like to know what they eat for breakfast, their [astrological] sign. I want to know who I’m talking to.

Who inspires you as an interviewer?

I don’t know if she’s the best interviewer, but Joan Rivers is obviously such an icon. She’s somebody I really look up to. There was such a warmth to her, on top of her just saying crazy, shocking things, and she was obviously very intelligent.

What is your own media diet like?

Oh, my God, I am such an Instagram scroll girl. For celebrity news, I’m very into DeuxMoi. And I love the Daily Mail and Just Jared. All of those sort of poppy websites — I live and breathe for all of them.

Will you talk about fashion on the pod?

You know, it’s kind of interesting — but I don’t love talking about fashion. People are very shocked by that because fashion is something that’s so innate to me and it comes naturally. Whether you like it or not, I have my own personal sense of style, and I’ve had that style my whole life. But I find trying to explain personal style to people is challenging, and I really want to encourage people to dress how they want to dress. I’m happy to provide information if there’s certain things they want to know about what I’m wearing. I do love to go through all the awards season looks though, for men and women, so people can definitely expect that.

Will there be video as well?

Yes! I forget that — and I’m like, “I look like sh*t.” Every project I’ve ever done, I always look like sh*t in the beginning. And then I get beautiful. So I’m OK to do that this time, too.

What’s your ideal podcasting outfit — what would you wear to impress a guest?

Holy sh*t. You’re coming in with the hard questions. I would probably do a T-shirt and some sort of blazer. Keep it easy and professional; nothing too over the top.

We’d also love to know about what’s on your Spring/Summer wish list?

I'm going to plug because it's true: Renggli Spring launches on March 25. The collection is the best one we’ve done. It’s insane. We're doing organza, some brocade, gorgeous thin cashmere silk sweaters that are so beautiful — it’s basically my dream collection. So I’m going to be wearing a lot of that. I’m also really into the new Chloe. I went crazy on that website.

What are your “ins” and “outs” for spring?

I think “outs” are having an unregulated nervous system. Cortisol face is out. Overthinking is out. “Ins” are bright colors, shiny clothes, funky pieces, and shopping your own closet. I think that is something that we all need to do more.

Lastly — if you were to launch a blog today, what would you call it?

Well, I’m actually relaunching Boobs and Loubs….

Blogs are in!

Blogs are so back. It’s really like I’m coming back in all forms.

What will it look like?

Written content, fashion stuff, behind-the-scenes of my business. Basically everything that’s going on with me in a format that loops, you know? Because Instagram stories fade and disappear.

Good luck with it! Where can people find the podcast when it drops?

SiriusXM. Please give me feedback. If you’re like, “This sucks” — please text me.