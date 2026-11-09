Diamonds are forever, and at the 2026 Bejeweled Ball, they were the main event. For the fourth annual ball on Nov. 5, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue turned Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica into a seaside showroom, with more than 1,600 pieces of high jewelry and rare timepieces on display. The retailers valued the dazzling lineup at more than $270 million.

Cocktails on the terrace gave guests their first look at the jewels, spanning rare stones and archival finds from seven jewelry houses. In a press release, Darcy Penick, president and chief commercial officer of Exemplar Luxury Group, described the ball as a chance for guests to “connect with the visionaries behind these remarkable creations and celebrate their shared appreciation for artistry and beauty.” After dinner, guests could make another pass through the gallery-like displays, and the retailers offered private appointments at the hotel throughout the week.

Courtesy of Exemplar Group

As for the jewels themselves? At Buccellati, Lucrezia and Luca Buccellati shared the stories behind the house’s hand-engraved gold and intricate openwork. Models also wore select pieces, giving guests a chance to see the stones in motion.

Courtesy of Exemplar Group

A few stops over, Pasquale Bruni brought the garden indoors with floral designs in 18-karat rose and white gold and diamond pavé, while vintage dealer Paul Fisher took guests back to the Georgian era.

Courtesy of Exemplar Group

The ball also celebrated Neiman Marcus’ 2026 Bejeweled Book, a 287-piece edit of jewelry and timepieces. Santa Monica was the first stop, with nearly 20 events planned across the country.