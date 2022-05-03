The 2022 Met Gala Was A Masterclass In The Year’s Sexiest Makeup Trend

The Met Gala is always a prime locale to try out a new makeup trend, be it face jewels (as seen on Lori Harvey) or an impressive feather-bedecked hat (SJP, always). But there’s also a case to be made for sticking with the classics, like a red lip. But for the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, the stars turned to dark red lipstick as a sexier alternative to this quintessential makeup look.

In keeping with the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme and Gilded Age dress code, a moody dark red lip lent a modern air to an otherwise timeless beauty stalwart, with red carpet regulars like Gigi Hadid, Lizzo, and Carey Mulligan all debuting their interpretation of the look. Whether it offset a bedazzled gold corset — as was the case for Bridgerton star Simone Ashley — or appeared as a near perfect match with a maroon ensemble — a la Hadid in a show-stopping puff coat and latex pants — it was clear that a dark red lipstick is always and forever a Met Gala staple.

Keep scrolling for all of the best dark and moody lip moments on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

Phoebe Bridgers

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff/ Getty Images

Paired with her slicked back hair and fierce burgundy manicure, Bridgers looked every bit the Gilded Glam star.

Lizzo

Arturo Holmes/MG22 / Contributor/ Getty Images

Not only did Lizzo look drop-dead gorgeous on the red carpet, but she also proved that her vampy red lipstick was transfer-proof as she played her flute on the infamous stairs.

Maude Apatow

Kevin Mazur/MG22 / Contributor/ Getty Images

It’s hard to tear your eyes away from Apatow’s Old Hollywood waves and diamond choker necklace, but her dark red lips are a definite showstopper.

Carey Mulligan

John Shearer / Contributor/ Getty Images

Mulligan’s trendy buttery blonde curtain bangs paired beautifully with her moody burgundy lipstick.

Simone Ashley

John Shearer / Contributor/ Getty Images

Ashley might be a Met Gala newbie but her stunning maroon lipstick and sleek finger waves prove she’s a superstar in the making.

Karlie Kloss

John Shearer / Contributor/ Getty Images

It’s hard to know where to look with Kloss’ Met Gala beauty look — her rich crimson pout or that trail of diamond hair jewelry.

Gigi Hadid

Arturo Holmes/MG22 / Contributor/ Getty Images

You can always count on a supermodel to rock the year’s sexiest makeup look, and Gigi Hadid delivered at this year’s Met Gala.

Lena Waithe

John Shearer / Contributor/ Getty Images

Waithe isn’t usually one to go for a big makeup moment, which makes her chic dark red lip at the Met Gala feel that much more inspiring.

Kate Moss

Jamie McCarthy / Staff/ Getty Images

Moss proved she’s still a fashion industry legend with her aubergine lipstick and windswept waves.