(Red Carpet)
The 2022 Met Gala Was A Masterclass In The Year’s Sexiest Makeup Trend
So vampy.
The Met Gala is always a prime locale to try out a new makeup trend, be it face jewels (as seen on Lori Harvey) or an impressive feather-bedecked hat (SJP, always). But there’s also a case to be made for sticking with the classics, like a red lip. But for the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, the stars turned to dark red lipstick as a sexier alternative to this quintessential makeup look.
In keeping with the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme and Gilded Age dress code, a moody dark red lip lent a modern air to an otherwise timeless beauty stalwart, with red carpet regulars like Gigi Hadid, Lizzo, and Carey Mulligan all debuting their interpretation of the look. Whether it offset a bedazzled gold corset — as was the case for Bridgerton star Simone Ashley — or appeared as a near perfect match with a maroon ensemble — a la Hadid in a show-stopping puff coat and latex pants — it was clear that a dark red lipstick is always and forever a Met Gala staple.
Keep scrolling for all of the best dark and moody lip moments on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.
Phoebe Bridgers
Paired with her slicked back hair and fierce burgundy manicure, Bridgers looked every bit the Gilded Glam star.
Lizzo
Not only did Lizzo look drop-dead gorgeous on the red carpet, but she also proved that her vampy red lipstick was transfer-proof as she played her flute on the infamous stairs.
Maude Apatow
It’s hard to tear your eyes away from Apatow’s Old Hollywood waves and diamond choker necklace, but her dark red lips are a definite showstopper.
Carey Mulligan
Mulligan’s trendy buttery blonde curtain bangs paired beautifully with her moody burgundy lipstick.
Simone Ashley
Ashley might be a Met Gala newbie but her stunning maroon lipstick and sleek finger waves prove she’s a superstar in the making.
Karlie Kloss
It’s hard to know where to look with Kloss’ Met Gala beauty look — her rich crimson pout or that trail of diamond hair jewelry.
Gigi Hadid
You can always count on a supermodel to rock the year’s sexiest makeup look, and Gigi Hadid delivered at this year’s Met Gala.
Lena Waithe
Waithe isn’t usually one to go for a big makeup moment, which makes her chic dark red lip at the Met Gala feel that much more inspiring.
Kate Moss
Moss proved she’s still a fashion industry legend with her aubergine lipstick and windswept waves.