As much as Lady Liberty is a fixture of New York City, so too is Sarah Jessica Parker. As a long-time resident of the Big Apple, the actor has become a notable star who attends the most prominent events the city has to offer. From ballet shows to Broadway openings (she’s even starring in a play called the Plaza Suite with her husband Matthew Broderick), Parker shows up. This lineup includes, of course, the 2022 Met Gala. Parker dressed up in her finest — a Christopher John Rogers creation — to walk up The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s carpeted steps alongside other actors such as Sophie Turner and Cynthia Erivo.

This isn’t the first time Parker has attended the high-profile fashion event, as she first made her debut appearance at the Met Gala back in 1995. There, she wore a simple black velvet dress. For 2022, however, Parker brought the sartorial drama as she walked into the room while wearing a corset bodice gown that featured a ballgown bottom. Black, white, and silver stripes served as a printed design on her CJR number while the off-the-shoulder fit drew people’s attention upwards — to her elaborate headpiece, of course. The feathery fascinator was at least two-feet high, with the purple floral motif serving as a colorful addition to her neutral ensemble.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Theo Wargo/WireImage

As you stare at the photos, you might start to feel a sense of fashion déjà vu, especially if you’re a Sex and the City fan. It’s like you’ve seen Parker’s outfit before — it’s like a look her alter ego Carrie Bradshaw might’ve worn in the series. Indeed, the voluminous creation is one Carrie would approve of (remember her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress from the movies?). The headpiece, too, will call to mind Carrie’s love for hats, as she has worn so many different styles throughout the show and in the movies. In fact, Carrie even wore a teal colored fascinator with said bridal gown as seen in the (somber) almost-wedding scene, below.

The silver lining here, though, is that Parker is likely having a way better day in NYC than Carrie did. Who can complain when you’re rubbing elbows with Hollywood’s top actors, models, and tastemakers? See more of Parker’s Met Gala dress (it has pockets!) from all angles, ahead.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic