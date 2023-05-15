Stylish stars all have a foolproof off-duty outfit formula they turn to time and time again. For instance, as of late, Hailey Bieber’s go-to look is an oversized hoodie and itty-bitty shorts, while Jennifer Lawrence gravitates towards relaxed bottoms and her favorite Adidas Samba sneakers. And in Dakota Johnson’s case, a denim-on-denim look is her trusty OOO uniform. In fact, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor has donned variations of the Canadian tuxedo not one, but at least three times this year thus far.

Let’s break down the look, shall we? On May 14, while out running errands around Los Angeles, she wore Gucci’s Corduroy-Trimmed Washed Denim Jacket — she is the Italian fashion house’s number one muse, after all — with a pair of roomy, straight-leg distressed jeans. And rather than sticking to the same wash for both pieces, she opted for a slightly darker hue on top, which made the outfit extra intriguing. Underneath the topper, you’ll see an old-school graphic band tee, which just so happens to be another one of Johnson’s signature closet staples. Meanwhile, on the accessories front, the street style star completed her outfit with Gucci’s Ace Rose Print Sneakers and The Row’s Sideby Suede Shoulder Bag.

BACKGRID

Prior to yesterday’s outing, back in February Johnson was snapped grabbing lunch in Santa Monica wearing a ‘70s-inspired full-denim outfit. As it happens, the actor wore the same Gucci corduroy-trimmed coat in tandem with flared jeans. And a month before that, she was again seen in a Canadian tux while attending the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. On this occasion, the actor tripled down on the style by donning a three-piece Magda Butrym look for an event. The main fashion message, here? Johnson has a penchant for the infallible outfit combo.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

BACKGRID

If you’ve yet to tap into a denim-on-denim ‘fit, follow Johnson’s lead and adopt the look as your spring uniform. Should you need some fresh styles to help you get started, too, shop the items below along with her favorite accessories, of course.