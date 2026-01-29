You’d be hard-pressed to find a more effortless modern beauty muse than Dakota Johnson. The Materialists star looks positively radiant in no-makeup makeup, and of course, her name is practically synonymous with perfectly weighted, slightly boho curtain fringe. That “elevated natural” energy extends to her manicures — apart from the occasional soft pop of color, Johnson typically sticks to clean and clear or a simple French mani. For the recent Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show, however, the actress tweaked things ever so slightly, giving the classic French design a trendy square silhouette.

In snaps taken outside the show, which was held Jan. 28 in Paris, Johnson can be seen wearing traditional French tips — with white half-moons and a clear base — in a medium-short length. What made the nails stand out, however, was the shape: Perfectly square (no squoval tapering), evocative of the sets associated with the “mob wife” mani trend.

The rest of the beauty look included soft, blush-centric makeup by Georgie Eisdell and Johnson’s signature curtain bangs and long, espresso-brown lengths, styled by Mark Townsend.

The ‘90s nail silhouette was the perfect complement to Johnson’s Kate Young-styled Valentino ensemble, which itself included plenty of throwback touches to the aughts: Lace tights, a broad-shouldered jacket accented with ostrich feathers, and the brand’s controversial Rockstud heels. The entire look was topped with a (faux?) fur coat that would make Carmela Soprano proud.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fresh off the short, dark manicure domination at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, Johnson’s square French feels like another indicator that retro manis will be making a comeback this year. Might turquoise nails or chipped polish be on the horizon? Keep your eyes peeled.