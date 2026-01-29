(Celebrity)
Add Dakota Johnson’s Square French Manicure To Your Mood Board ASAP
It’s hip to be square.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more effortless modern beauty muse than Dakota Johnson. The Materialists star looks positively radiant in no-makeup makeup, and of course, her name is practically synonymous with perfectly weighted, slightly boho curtain fringe. That “elevated natural” energy extends to her manicures — apart from the occasional soft pop of color, Johnson typically sticks to clean and clear or a simple French mani. For the recent Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show, however, the actress tweaked things ever so slightly, giving the classic French design a trendy square silhouette.
In snaps taken outside the show, which was held Jan. 28 in Paris, Johnson can be seen wearing traditional French tips — with white half-moons and a clear base — in a medium-short length. What made the nails stand out, however, was the shape: Perfectly square (no squoval tapering), evocative of the sets associated with the “mob wife” mani trend.
The rest of the beauty look included soft, blush-centric makeup by Georgie Eisdell and Johnson’s signature curtain bangs and long, espresso-brown lengths, styled by Mark Townsend.
The ‘90s nail silhouette was the perfect complement to Johnson’s Kate Young-styled Valentino ensemble, which itself included plenty of throwback touches to the aughts: Lace tights, a broad-shouldered jacket accented with ostrich feathers, and the brand’s controversial Rockstud heels. The entire look was topped with a (faux?) fur coat that would make Carmela Soprano proud.
Fresh off the short, dark manicure domination at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, Johnson’s square French feels like another indicator that retro manis will be making a comeback this year. Might turquoise nails or chipped polish be on the horizon? Keep your eyes peeled.