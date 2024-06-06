There’s a reason why Dakota Johnson is such an enduring, season-defying style icon, just as beloved for her cozy fall and winter looks as she is for her warm weather aesthetic. Somehow, no matter how casual or elaborate her outfit, makeup, hairstyle, she always manages to make it seem so perfectly breezy. Even when she’s on set and fully in character, she never looks anything other than effortlessly aspirational. Take her latest look, for example, spotted as she shoots the upcoming film Materialists in New York City. Johnson’s bun with bangs easily incorporates her signature fringe, of course, but adds a summery, chic twist — and mercifully, it can be recreated at home with relative ease.

Johnson has spent the last several weeks filming the new romantic comedy movie in Manhattan, joined by co-stars Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. So far, all of her on-screen looks have reflected bits of her own personal style. There are vintage-cut pieces of denim, crisp button-downs, ethereal hairstyles like side-braids, and tons of cool, of-the-moment sneakers. Johnson’s bun is especially notable, though, for a few reasons. It’s easy for a high-positioned bun to veer into business formal territory, but its wrapped style and wispy bits of free-flowing hair infuse a decidedly casual nature.

(+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Examining the updo from a few different angles, it looks like the bun is fastened right at her crown, allowing the very top to peek out above the top of her head. The wrapped-around look of the ends suggest it was styled first as a ponytail, then coiled up to get that twisted appearance that’s always so cool come summertime. The real draw, though, is her bangs — some of the best in the business — which skim her lashes and seamlessly blend in with the bottleneck-style pieces closer to her ears.

Really, Johnson’s relaxed updo is like the little white dress of hairstyles. It’s polished and elegant enough to take the wearer to weddings, dinners, and more serious occasions, but it features enough casual flair to look just as at home on the beach, a dive bar, or even running some day-to-day errands. If bangs have been on your mind, don’t let the summer heat deter you. Just balance them out — and get some breeze against your neck — with a Johnson-style bun.