And just like that, June 6 marked 26 years since the first episode of Sex and the City premiered on TV. As most devoted fans were rewatching their favorite SATC episodes, the core four spent the anniversary in the city that started it all: New York. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis (a.k.a. Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, respectively), enjoyed a day off from filming the spin-off, And Just Like That... At the same time, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, styled an ivory suit set at the 23rd annual Tribeca Film Festival straight out of her character’s business-ready rotation.

On June 6, just two weeks after Cattrall was announced as one of the festival’s star-studded jury members, the A-lister attended the jury welcome lunch at Tribeca Grill. As she arrived, Cattrall was snapped by the paparazzi in her elevated OOTD, which featured an ivory blazer and coordinating pleated trousers. Underneath her summer-ready topper peeped a vintage quilted waistcoat, courtesy of ESCADA By Margaretha Ley — the lead designer for the Germany-based atelier from 1978 until 1992. All this to say? Cattrall’s button-down vest, which was adorned with a print of miniature fencers, is an incredibly rare find. While it’s unfortunately not available in stores anymore, you can potentially secure the number on secondhand sites (the vest and its matching silk blouse, are currently on eBay for $500).

Underneath her wide-leg bottoms peeped a pair of brown leather loafers — a surprising selection for Cattrall given she usually opts for sky-high pumps, no matter the occasion (how Samantha of her). The star kept her accessories to a minimum and only styled a slim chain necklace and micro-mini hoop earrings, both in gold. A black studded shoulder bag rounded out her latest street style look.

The 2024 Tribeca Film Festival just began on June 5, so keep an eye out for another Cattrall sighting in the coming days (the festival runs until June 16). In the meantime, channel her most recent ensemble via the curated edit below. Extra points if you get your hands on her exact ESCADA vest.