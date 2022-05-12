No handbag better embodies the sophisticated aesthetic of modern-day Gucci than Alessandro Michele’s first bag collection for the Italian fashion house, Dionysus. (Named after the god of agriculture, wine, and revelry, the name and the serpentine aesthetic befit the designer’s elaborate M.O.) The popular crossbody version features a double-flap shape, and it’s closed with U-shaped hardware and can be traced back to the Fall 2015 ready-to-wear collection. A less ubiquitous iteration is Gucci’s bucket bag silhouette, which Dakota Johnson has been wearing incessantly in recent weeks.

Johnson has carved out a reputation on the street style scene for her simple outfit choices that incorporate classic yet eye-catching handbags, often by Gucci. (The actor is an ambassador of the label.) Now, before you get to searching for her latest dig, you should know that the piece she’s been toting all over New York City and Los Angeles this month isn’t currently available for purchase on gucci.com. The bag, which is made from red suede, black leather, and two-tone hardware, hails from a past season. Though, given the actor’s trendsetting status, one could wonder if the exact model will make a comeback sometime soon. (Currently, Gucci has scaled back its production of the Dionysus collection to only include the aforementioned flap shape.) At the very least, Johnson is making a case for buckets as carry-all bags in 2022.

(+) BENS / BACKGRID (+) T.JACKSON/BACKGRID INFO 1/2

After all, Johnson has worn the piece on so many occasions. On May 10, she wore them with denim pants and a sweatshirt to run errands in Los Angeles. A mere days before that, she wore them with trousers and an off-white blazer to attend a dinner in New York City. At least a couple of times this month, she went for a suede-on-suede look when she opted to team the bag with a carmel-colored suede trench coat.

(+) BACKGRID (+) Gotham/GC Images INFO 1/2

Johnson’s overt fondness for the bag also supports the idea that what is old can become new again and that the designs of certain fashion houses are everlasting. And while it’s a bummer that this particular style is only sparsely available on resale sites like Rebag and Tradesy, there are many other similar silhouettes you can shop to recreate her looks. Find TZR’s top picks, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.