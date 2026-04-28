Spring’s biggest hair trend has clearly emerged, and it’s a classic. It started (at least this year) with Hailey Bieber’s extensions and bright highlights; then, Katie Holmes’ honey-colored bob, followed by Jennifer Love Hewitt’s dimensional shades of golden and yellow. That’s right — this season, everyone is going blonde. And the latest addition to the list of flaxen-curious is one of the most famous brunettes of her generation: Dakota Johnson.

On April 23, Johnson graced the red carpet at the TIME 100 gala in a flowing Maison Valentino gown and her trademark long lengths and curtain bangs — but this time, her signature hairstyle bore a significantly lighter base, with both golden and icy blonde highlights woven throughout.

The color change came courtesy of her longtime colorist, Tracey Cunningham. Cunningham, Schwarzkopf Professional’s U.S. creative director of color and technique, took inspiration from the “Bessette Blonde” movement to create Johnson’s “Dirty Blonde,” a look “that blends cool, creamy tones with a subtle brunette undertone at the root,” per a statement from the brand. Along with the darker roots, lighter tones were concentrated at the mid-lengths and ends, while brighter pieces were placed around the face for framing.

To achieve the look, Cunningham utilized Schwarzkopf ambassador Kari Hill’s “Foiled Cashmere” technique. Named after the sweaters of the same name — which are famous for their tight weaves — the technique utilizes foiling and gradient toning to create natural, seamless dimension.

(+) Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

While Johnson is best known for rich, glossy, and long espresso-brown hair with accompanying fringe, this isn’t the first time she’s gone blonde: Indeed, early in her career, she donned a bright, golden shade similar to that of her famous mother and grandmother (Melanie Griffith and Tippi Hedren, respectively).