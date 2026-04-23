Though she might be one of the most famous brunettes of the Golden Age of Teen Movies (AKA the 1990s), in the 2020s, Jennifer Love Hewitt has been having a lot of fun with color. In the last few years, she’s gone from icy waves to a bouncy brown bob, tried out soft copper red, and then took said red up several notches with a vibrant auburn. And for spring 2026, she’s back at, embracing what’s shaping up to be the color of the year — blonde.

The 9-1-1 star shared the new ‘do and hue in a selfie posted to Instagram on April 22. In it, she provides a clear view of the multi-dimensional color: Shades of warm gold, light, buttery blonde, and cooler, ashier tones woven together via that signature balayage melt.

Celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee used Wella Hair color products to take the actor from copper to gold, and shared the details on her own IG post; they included medium, light, and pearl ash blondes. (Check out the post for a full breakdown of the products and shades). She also installed Great Lengths Extensions to boost volume and add a little length.

The visual motion provided by the color was enhanced by a layered haircut reminiscent of the trendy “Soft Butterfly Layers.” Perviously characterized by L’Oréal Professionnel global creative contributor Min Kim as “a modern take on long layers, featuring shorter, face-framing pieces that blend seamlessly into longer lengths,” it’s an ideal cut for anyone looking for “the illusion of fullness without losing length.”

Hewitt isn’t the only Y2K brunette to lighten up this month; Katie Holmes recently unveiled her own golden bronde bob. Looks like I better keep my eyes on Alexis Bledel and Keri Russell.