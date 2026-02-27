After what has felt like the longest winter in human history — I’m only being a tiny bit hyperbolic — spring is finally in sight. The season is practically synonymous with “lightening up” in any year, but, after months of sub-zero temps and buckets of snow, it’s no surprise that the forecast is calling for spring 2026 to be an especially light and warm one, beauty-wise — especially when it comes to hair color.

This spring, expect to see blonde, and plenty of it. While taking to the bleach when the weather warms up is an annual beauty ritual for many, there’s another element thrown into the mix this year: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, who is having a bit of a cultural revival thanks to Hulu/FX’s Love Story and its charismatic star, Sarah Pidgeon. The warmer, golden blonde she donned for the show will be everywhere, as will more neutral takes on the color.

For brunettes, the name of the game will be softness, with the two trendiest hues being a lighter, low-contrast shade with desert vibes and a delicious, cocoa-inspired color with subtle dimension. Red hair, meanwhile, will take on a gold-inflected warmth that’s a bit gentler than the bold and bright shades that have dominated in recent seasons.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the biggest hair color trends for Spring 2026, straight from experts.

Neutral Blondes

TZR’s experts suggest two spring blondes that “split the difference,” so to speak, when it comes to undertones. “‘Vintage Blonde’ is a [shade] that focuses on the background color rather than the tone it gives off,” says Wendy Burns, Henkel stylist for Schwarzkopf Keratin Color. Not too “icy” or “buttery,” this color is a true neutral, as warm as it is cool. This makes it a great transitional pick for growing out another shade of blonde.

The neutrality also helps it appear — and be — effortless: It looks great with any undertone, she says, and the upkeep is minimal. (“Any grown-out roots can be touched up every four to six weeks if you’re looking to cover gray,” she notes.) That said, “you still want to make sure you are giving your hair love with color-treated shampoos and conditioners, as well as moisturizing masks about once every two weeks.”

Similarly, “Vanilla Silk” is a “creamy, light neutral” that isn’t icy or golden, a color that’s bright without the high-contrast of a shade like platinum. “We’re craving dimension that feels breathable,” says Richy Kandasamy, vice president, color development & R+COLOR Collective member. “This blonde reflects light softly, and it gives modern minimalism meets quiet luxury.” To get this hue, ask your colorist for “a soft neutral-beige blonde with seamless dimension and a creamy gloss finish,” he advises. To maintain it, “opt for a salon gloss refresh every six to eight weeks. This color has a low regrowth line.”

Expensive Blondes

Emaly B of Beauty Supply NYC is predicting “Satin Blonde” to take off, which she calls “a modern take on the iconic ‘90s blonde highlight.” This luminous look isn’t so much about the specific undertones of the highlights — you can have those customized to your preferences, she says — but rather, “the strategic placement. Highlights are concentrated through the mid-lengths and ends, creating soft, tone-on-tone dimension while maintaining a diffused, natural root.” As you might have surmised, “Sarah Pidgeon’s portrayal of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy is a perfect example: understated, polished, and undeniably luxurious.”

While the maintenance level is a little lower than that of classic blonde highlights, she says this might not be the color for you if hair health is a top priority. “That said, staying consistent with trims and incorporating regular deep conditioning masks is key to keeping the hair healthy, glossy, and elevated.”

Then there’s “Hamptons Blonde.” Described as a “warm, soft, buttery, and sparkling” shade with undertones that are rich and golden, “Hamptons Blonde” is a high-maintenance color for the high-maintenance client (complimentary). “This is by far the most ‘New York’ blonde,” says Gregory Patterson, Sally Beauty styling & color expert.

While you’ll definitely want to work with a pro colorist to achieve this “very intentional” shade, Patterson says there’s much to do before and after you hit the chair; again, high maintenance. He suggests starting with a mineral detox before color application, “to remove and neutralize anything existing in the hair that could interact with your color” (he recommends using Ion’s 24K Metal and Mineral Neutralizing Spray).

And once you’ve achieved the dreamy hue, aftercare is essential for maintaining it. “In-shower color masks that condition and refresh color, or help to neutralize any unwanted undertones, are great additions to your in-shower hair care wardrobe,” he says. “This particular color trend might have your retouch cycle on repeat every three to five weeks.”

Mojave-Melt Brunette

“Mojave-Melt Brunette” is a “neutral, grounded, and softly reflective” hue, Kandasamy says. “It’s a timeless shade of brunette with airiness, so it’s not heavy or flat. Think taupe meets sand and silk.”

A great pick for those with thick hair and anyone looking for “depth without darkness” (including blondes), this color is also worth considering if you’re considering dipping your toes into the color-drenching trend. “We’re seeing a movement away from high-contrast drama and a shift toward tonal harmony,” he explains. “This is a brunette that feels effortless but calculated, editorial yet wearable.”

At the salon, ask for “a neutral, desert-inspired brunette with seamless dimension and no strong red or ash tones,” he says. “Just soft, tonal layering.” And don’t worry about booking that follow-up right away; Kandasamy says this “very low maintenance” color will only require touch-ups every 10-14 weeks. That said, “a great gloss is recommended to keep the silkiness alive.”

Dimensional Cocoa

“Dimensional Cocoa” is a delicious shade that weaves together “milk chocolates melted into dark cocoa,” per Patterson. “To achieve this color, opt for demi-permanent shades — aka glosses, glazes, and toners,” he advises. He prefers using these “deposit-only” products only because they’re “easy to apply, easy to refresh, [don’t] lift the cuticle layer too much, and are easy to transition out of if you want to brighten up for the summer.”

As such, this hair color is actually a relatively simple DIY. Select two high/low tones: “Keep your shades about two to three ‘levels’ apart and your cocoa shades warmer,” he instructs. Then, “alternate the warmer milk chocolate color with the deeper cocoa shades you select for your hair level throughout your application,” he instructs. “Get intentional with your placement: Think of where you want to see the deeper shade and where you would like to see flecks of milk chocolates reflecting.”

“Golden Hour” Reds

Sorry, “Cowgirl Copper,” but there’s a new sheriff in town: “Blushed Treasury Copper,” a gilded shade with a healthy dose of red. A great pick for those with cool and neutral undertones, as well as for wavy and curly textures (since it “enhances the natural movement”), Kandasamy says this color is noteworthy for its soft, warm glow. “It embodies a ‘golden hour’ glow,” he explains. “It’s a whisper of treasure layered into copper that’s romantic, luminous, and wearable.”

At the salon, Kandasamy says to “ask for a soft, treasury, golden copper with more gold than red with lightness around the face.” After the salon, get ready to put in a little work to keep up with this cozy color. “The maintenance for this color is medium to high,” he says. “Copper fades faster, so to protect this kind of color, I use R+COLOR’s STELLAR Demi-Permanent Liquid Hair Color every four to six weeks for a high-shine gloss. For at-home care, I suggest R+Co’s GEMSTONE Color Shampoo and Conditioner.”

Not feeling the copper vibes? The other new(ish) red on the scene is actually “a true classic that always makes a comeback,” says Emaly — auburn. This go-round, the shade will feature “more golden-brown undertones, as opposed to the bold copper ‘cowboy’ tones we were seeing a few years ago.” The multidimensional shade has an effortless feel and universal appeal, but it’s an especially great pick for people with neutral-warm undertones and brunettes who want to skip the bleach. “If you’re heading to the salon for this shade, ask your colorist to incorporate deep amber undertones,” she says. This enhances the natural warmth in your hair, creating a finish that looks seamless and like it’s simply growing that way on its own.”