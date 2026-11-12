Love is in the air for Ariana Grande and Ricky Álvarez, who made things red carpet official at the Focker-in-Law world premiere on Nov. 11. The pair arrived together at New York’s Beacon Theatre for their first public appearance since getting back together.

To ring in the occasion, Grande wore vintage Badgley Mischka, while Álvarez kept things casual in a black blazer, an open-collar white shirt, and cuffed indigo jeans. While the couple rekindled their romance in mid-2026, their story goes back more than a decade. They first met when Álvarez was a backup dancer on Grande’s 2015 Honeymoon Tour and dated for about a year before splitting in 2016. This August, they went Instagram official again.

Archive pulls seem to be the red carpet trend du jour, with some of the freshest looks coming from decades past. Case in point? At the LACMA Art & Film Gala, Anya Taylor-Joy wore a silver slip and ruffled organza coat from Pierre Cardin’s Spring 1997 collection, while Brittany Snow went vintage in Ralph Lauren. Law Roach styled Taylor-Joy for the gala and was also the mastermind behind Grande’s premiere look, the latest in an ongoing collaboration that includes her Eternal Sunshine tour.

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According to Vogue, Roach bought the gown months earlier with the era of the original Meet the Parents in mind. The move made perfect sense, as Grande had already shown her taste for vintage throughout the Wicked press tours — and for the premiere of a sequel to a film that came out in 2000, a ’90s gown felt right on target.

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Though a classic silhouette, the dress truly shines in the details. Look closely, and you’ll see a faint windowpane check running through the silver-gray fabric, with tiny beaded flowers (a subtle nod to Petal) that dot along the fitted bodice. Offsetting the voluminous full-length skirt, Grande paired the dress with Swarovski Matrix hoops and tied a slim ivory ribbon around her signature sleek ponytail.