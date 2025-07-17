Ever since she landed on our screens as Betty Cooper on Riverdale, Lili Reinhart has consistently sported blonde hair. What started as a signature look for her character ended up becoming part of her own style, too. The actress has experimented with different shades, from brighter blonde hues to a more natural, honey-toned look. But now, Reinhart is blonde no more. In an Instagram post, she revealed her new hair color — a light brunette shade — and announced her latest role. Reinhart is set to play Olive Smith, a biologist, in the film version of Ali Hazelwood’s hit novel The Love Hypothesis. She’s also a producer on the film. On the book cover, Smith’s hair is brunette, so it makes sense that Reinhart’s is now the same color. In the photo she posted, her hair is styled just like Olive’s on the cover — pulled back into a relaxed, effortless bun. She also appears to be in a lab, wearing what looks like a lab coat, and she’s sporting a “soap nails” manicure. It might be a change from her usual look, but the new color really works on Reinhart — and honestly, it’s probably way easier to keep up with. She’s mentioned in past interviews that constantly bleaching her naturally darker blonde hair for Riverdale took a serious toll on it.

With The Love Hypothesis gearing up for the big screen, Reinhart’s fresh look feels like the perfect reset — both for the character and for herself. Whether she stays brunette for long or switches things up again, she’s proving once again that she’s just as versatile off-screen as she is on it.