Constance Wu’s New Haircut Will Make You Rethink This Daring Fringe Style

Constance Wu’s latest red carpet appearance may be her chicest yet. Just this past Wednesday evening, the Crazy Rich Asians actor stepped out to attend The Terminal List premiere — the new Amazon Prime thriller series, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 1. For the occasion she donned sleek strands with straight cut bangs along with a glistening floor length cocktail gown. The nude number featured champagne sequins and thin spaghetti straps. To accent the look, the actor accessorized with a coordinating nude clutch, towering platform heels, and minimal jewelry.

As you might notice, the neutral theme carried over into the star’s makeup. On standby for glam was celebrity makeup artist Molly Greenwald. She created a shimmery cat eye that perfectly complemented the dress. Wu’s makeup also features a pop of pink blush on her cheeks and a nude glossy lip. R+Co Collective Member Aviva Perea is to thank the actor’s shiny hairstyle. “Constance was wearing a super chic, beaded dress and so we wanted to keep the hair sleek, but also mimic the shine in the dress,” explains the pro in a press release. To get the look the pro used two key R+Co products — and it’s so easy to recreate.

Start by applying the R+Co Blue Smooth & Seal Blow Dry Mist, just to the ends of damp hair. From there, blow dry completely, then enlist a flat iron. Make sure you don’t skip the bangs, that’s key. Pro tip: As you’re ironing, be sure to exclude the two inches closest to the roots in order to avoid erasing volume from the blowout.

Once hair is straightened to your liking, finish the look with R+Co’s Blue Reflective Shine Hairspray all over the hair. Be sure to hold the can about six to eight inches from the head. As a final step to set the look use a concentrated amount of the hairspray. “I love [this hairspray] because it comes out in such a light and even mist — it never gets clumpy,” notes the stylist. You’ll want to spray the product directly onto a clean mascara wand then use it at the roots and hairline to tame flyaways.

David Livingston/WireImage/Getty Images

See below to shop the pro-level products used to achieve this look.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.