When ruminating about the ideal engagement ring, many couples have a similar checklist: one that’s distinctive and modern while being rooted in history. But there's another requirement to consider adding to the list — two stones. Of late, the dual-stone Toi et Moi engagement ring has seen a significant uptick on the trend circuit, mostly thanks to celebrities who rock the silhouette, like Emily Ratajkowski and, most recently, Ariana Grande.

French for “you and me,” Toi et Moi engagement rings originated with Napoleon Bonaparte, who gave it to Joséphine, the future Empress, who was six years his elder. “At the time, it was such a scandal,” Yi Collection designer Yi Guo tells TZR. Though the historically rooted ring style is trending, Azlee designer Baylee Zwart adds, “It’s a style very worthy of becoming relevant again as the deeply romantic symbolism epitomizes the union of two people. The joining of two and a balance of two.”

For Stephanie Wynne Lalin and Jenny Klatt of the New York-based label Jemma Wynne, two-stone rings are a collection signature and the top-requested silhouette among future brides and fine jewelry lovers alike. The first iteration featuring two Asscher-cut stones debuted in 2014 when the duo redesigned Klatt’s engagement ring for her seventh anniversary. “[It] mimicked the silhouette of our bestselling open bangles,” Wynne Lalin shares. “We make one version where the stones are stacked on either side of the band, but our most popular design is the open ring, which has become synonymous with our brand.”

Courtesy of Jemma Wynne

But the duo’s designs boast more than striking modernity. “Using two gems can make an engagement ring more sentimental and unique,” Klatt explains. “A couple may want to pair an heirloom diamond with something new, incorporate their birthstones, give a pop of color to suit the bride’s personal style, or even add a second stone to an existing ring to celebrate a special anniversary.” Among Jemma Wynne’s most popular customizations are unique stone shape and color pairings and intricate details like blackened pave frames for an edgier look and bezel settings for a vintage feel.

With the popularity of double-stone engagement rings steadily rising, fresh iterations are guaranteed to emerge for 2021 and beyond. “I like to play with a bit of space and proportions,” Guo says of her Toi et Moi designs. “Maybe it’s an allegory of my own romantic relationship.” For Zwart, it’s about color. “I’m hopeless for an emerald and diamond pairing,” she tells TZR.

Courtesy of Yi Collection

Wynne Lalin predicts a rise in unexpected stone shape and color combinations. “We recently made one open ring with a deep pink sapphire paired with a ruby, and another with two elongated shield-shaped diamonds set in different directions — when we posted them on Instagram, our followers went wild,” she reveals. “It was our first time doing combinations like those, and we have already received a lot of requests for similar designs.”

Ahead, keep scrolling to discover 19 Toi et Moi engagement rings, from minimal to ornate and antique-inspired.

