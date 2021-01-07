(Beauty Science)
The Crucial Ingredient You Need To Work Into Your 2021 Skin Care Routine
Hyaluronic acid is in everything. From skin care to concealer to supplements — yup, you can eat your hyaluronic acid now — the skin-plumping hydrator has leveraged its reputation for attracting 1,000 times its weight in water into household-name status. Predictably, this means you'll need to do your research if you're after the very best hyaluronic acid products. When a hyaluronic acid serum can range from $7 all the way up to $450 (and higher), how are you supposed to know which one to buy?
After reading up on the difference between hyaluronic acid and sodium hyaluronate, your next step is figuring out which form you want to slather on. Are you more interested in layering a hyaluronic acid serum somewhere into your current routine, or do you want to find an all new moisturizer that features the ingredient? Likewise, there's more than enough infused makeup options if you're looking to bridge the gap between your routine. You could use it in your primer, foundation, concealer, and blush, if you wanted to. Givenchy's Le Rouge lipstick even has sodium hyaluronate in it.
The first step is to start scrolling. Below, some of the best hyaluronic acid beauty products to work into your routine this year, since there's never been a better time — or more options on the market.
Pricier than the average blush, EM Cosmetics' cult-famous serum blush is seriously worth every penny (and you'll be using it til the very last drop). Each gorgeous shade is formulated sodium hyaluronate, and blends seamlessly into skin regardless of if you're wearing foundation or going makeup-free.
Finding the right foundation and shade match for you is only half the battle. After that, you need a primer that keeps everything in place while still protecting your skin. Milk Makeup's famous Hyro Grip formula excels at both, smoothing out your skin with cannabis seed extract, aloe water, and sodium hyaluronate.
OSEA's straightforward formula combines hyaluronic acid and algae extracts. While that might seem bare bones comparatively, it's actually a blessing if you're trying to add new ingredients into your routine — you'll find out fast if these work for your skin without wondering *which* one is paying off.
If you're going to live the designer lipstick life, opt for a formula that'll leave your lips feeling better than before you swiped it on. Sodium hyaluronate delivers moisturized lips, while the expansive shade range makes sure you always have a color to go with your mood. (Seriously, there are more than 20 to choose from.)