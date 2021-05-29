Kaia Gerber's Skin Care Routine Includes This Best-Selling Exfoliant From Paula's Choice

Apart from dealing with acne — which so many people struggle with — there’s typically not a lot that teens need to do in order to keep their skin in solid shape. Even still, 19-year-old Kaia Gerber has an in-depth skin care routine to maintain her youthful complexion, complete with an antioxidant-rich cleanser, a cult-favorite exfoliator, serum, and more. This week, the supermodel shared her step-by-step regimen in Vogue’s latest installment of its Beauty Secrets series on YouTube. Keep scrolling to find out what she uses to keep her complexion in tip-top shape.

The Marc Jacobs model begins by washing her face with Youth To The People’s Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser, which contains ingredients like kale, spinach, and green tea to protect and repair the skin. “I use this morning and night, but if I have makeup on or had a long day or [have] sunscreen on, I use a balm first to take off my makeup,” she says while cleansing in front of the camera.

After washing her face, Gerber goes in with the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, which is a major fan-favorite in the world of skin care for its ability to brighten and tame breakouts. “I used to be very into exfoliating and I would scrub my face like crazy, and I have learned now that you can gently exfoliate with toners,” she says. “I rub it mostly on my t-zone area or the places that I tend to break out.”

The model then reaches for another Paula’s Choice product: the Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment, which is a concentrated serum that works to smooth skin texture, fade fine lines and wrinkles (not that she has a single one yet), and even out the skin tone. “This I swear by,” she coos. “It’s one of my favorite ingredients of all time. It has saved my skin.”

Next up, Gerber applies a fancy eye treatment by Glycelene — the brand’s Eye Repair Oil, to be exact. “I just roll this on underneath my eyes and gently rub it in... I am not someone who can hide being tired,” she says. “So I’ve really had to learn how to take care of my undereyes, which I didn’t even know was something I would have to do very young, but I in fact do.”

After tending to her eye area, the supermodel applies a generous layer of Youth To The People’s Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream with Ashwagandha + Reishi, which is amazing for dry, easily irritated skin as it’s both rich and ultra-calming. Then, for unarguably the most important step of all — sunscreen — she uses Supergoop!’s Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++. She sure knows how to pick ‘em, folks.

Lastly, Gerber applies a thick dollop of Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask. “I use it all day and it makes my lips feel so moisturized,” she says of the thick overnight treatment.

Curious to know how Gerber does her everyday makeup? Tune in to the full video, below.

Done watching? Now shop the supermodel’s skin care routine.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.