Just when you thought Ciara was going to be crowned queen of extra-long hairstyles, she goes and pulls a dramatic transformation. Last night, the singer arrived at the Billboard Women in Music event with a sleek neck length bob, a drastic change from the lengthy looks she’s been loving lately. The chic bob, courtesy of hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez, features a deep side part in Ciara’s slightly slicked-back strands as well as some subtle blonde highlights, putting a fresh twist on the trendy cut.

“I love playing with short haircuts,” DeLeön Ramîrez says in an Instagram post. “It’s always a challenge to style short hair and make it feel sexy, young, and fresh. What do y’all think about this look?” Unsurprisingly, people are loving it. One follower even commented, “That length is so powerful on her,” — and it’s hard not to agree.

In the same post, the stylist also shared that he achieved Ciara’s new look using a custom hairpiece from his beauty brand, Wildform, which he co-founded with fellow hair expert Caroline Mascolo. To style the star’s hair, DeLeön Ramîrez used the Amika Blockade Heat Defense Serum, Balmain Hair Couture Argan Moisturizing Elixir, and Unite Hair Session Max Hairspray.

To match the glamorous vibe of her new hairstyle, makeup artist Yolanda Frederick gave Ciara a sultry bronzed look featuring a shimmery smoky eye and a glossy nude lip. The star’s flawless complexion was complements of the Neutrogena Clear Coverage CC Cream (in the shade Yoli 7.7), a new offering from the drugstore makeup brand.

Aside from the platinum blonde lob Ciara wore last summer, the singer has been all about long hairstyles. Prior to the blonde chop, she channeled The Little Mermaid with long, red waves, and since the start of 2022, she’s been showing off her signature long, honey-brown hair on the ‘gram.

Given her history with experimental hair looks, there’s no saying whether her new bob will be around for long — so enjoy it while it lasts, and see below for the key products used to create this sultry look.

