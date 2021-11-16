Lady Gaga’s Newest Makeup Look Is So Dramatic Yet Surprisingly Wearable

Ostensibly, Lady Gaga’s been on a whirlwind tour of press, premieres, and promotional commitments for her buzzy new film, House Of Gucci. But in true Gaga fashion, her looks are generating as many headlines and impassioned group chat conversations as the upcoming movie itself. At the film’s first screening, it was impossible to look away from Gaga’s resplendent, purple monochrome makeup, and her hot streak doesn't seem to be letting up. This week, for interviews in New York, she appeared in what can only be described as this time of year’s ideal night-out eye makeup. Lady Gaga’s brown smoky eye, deep and dramatic, was not only constructed for her film promotion but using all of her own makeup, too — now that’s a power move.

Gaga’s secret weapon for these major beauty moments is her longtime makeup artist and friend, Sarah Tanno, who also serves as the Haus Laboratories’ Global Artistry Director. Together, the pair have developed some of Gaga’s most memorable and talked-about makeup moments of all time — and that includes red carpets, award shows, music videos, and live performances, too. And in the case of this bronze eyeshadow look, Tanno was kind enough to provide a full breakdown of exactly which products she used (and how she used them) for easy at-home recreation.

To start, Tanno prepped the entire eye for depth and color with the Eye-Dentify Haus Labs Gel Kohl in Punk, a satin-y jet black shade, all around the eyes — top and bottom — before applying that same product in Dazzled, a metallic burnt gold, in her inner corners. The new Haus Labs Love For Sale Palette did much of the heavy lifting as Tanno shares she used those warm browns and metallics to build up an all-over deep bronze color. A liquid liner came next, emphasizing the look’s black outline, followed by a set of Rokael Beauty lashes of which Normani, Beyoncé, and Kourtney Kardashian are all fans.

For a late-fall night out, you can’t get much better than a bronze smoky eye which manages to look both striking but not overwhelming thanks to all those grounding earth tones. With Tanno and Gaga’s roadmap to the look all laid out, it’s one less decision to stress over before a Saturday night filled with friends, fun, and espresso martinis.

