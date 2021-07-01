From the looks of her Instagram, Ciara has been loving changing up her hair this summer, and that goes for both the style and the color. For instance, less than a month ago, the “Body Party” singer was repping copper-red hair that gave off major mermaid vibes. Now, in true beauty chameleon form, Ciara has a platinum blonde lob, which couldn’t be any more different than the ultra-long, dark-haired styles she’s been sporting recently.

The singer first revealed her blonde hair at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27 — however, it’s since become clear that it wasn’t just a one-off look for the event seeing as she’s been posting on Instagram all this week with light locks. Ciara’s go-to hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramîrez, revealed on his Instagram that this is actually the first time they’ve done a platinum blonde look on the star. “What do y’all think?” he asked his fans in the caption.

Naturally, folks are all about Ciara’s new blonde lob. Just peruse the comments and you’ll find messages like: “Loves it, more of it and you killed it, per usual!! 😍🔥😍🔥👏🏽” “I LOVE blonde Ciara, & love the way it compliments her skin tone,” and “Fantastic! 🔥”

On Wednesday, June 30, Ciara offered another look at her new hair in a stunning Instagram photo in which she’s wearing a black leather mini dress and minimal nude makeup. In the post, her hair is slightly textured and she’s sporting a deep side part. This just goes to show that you don’t always need to intensely style short hair with a blowout or using a straightener; it often looks great when it’s left a little messy.

Needless to say, if you’ve been considering a blonde hair transformation this summer, let Ciara be your biggest inspiration. Additionally, if you need some haircut inspo, check out this handy round-up featuring the hottest new cuts of the season.