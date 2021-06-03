At this point, it’s safe to safe there’s not much Ciara can’t pull off. She switches styles and aesthetics with the same deftness that moves her so seamlessly through musical genres, and she’s just as comfortable in full glam regalia as she is chilling with her husband and kids at home in Los Angeles. And to celebrate the arrival of summer, Ciara marked the last day of May with a monumental hair pivot — and it might just be her coolest one yet.

In an Instagram post appropriately captioned “pelirroja” (that’s redhead in Spanish, by the way), Ciara’s new red hair was introduced to the world. Striking a confident pose in a sunny outdoor setting, the singer let her newly-dyed red hair cascade down one shoulder in soft, finger-combed waves that practically scream “summertime goddess.” The ultra-long length and touchable softness make the style (created by celebrity go-to Céasar DeLeön Ramîrez) look effortless, like she’s been lounging seaside at some impossibly chic coastal resort. While it’s unclear which colorist gave her this copper shade, its rich and warm undertones, perfectly complementing Ciara’s skin, are undoubtedly the work of a true artist.

Color aside, one of the greatest parts of the singer’s new look is the over-exaggerated bang. Parted deeply to one side for maximum height and volume, the lifted bangs lend some serious Little Mermaid vibes to the style. Considering Ciara’s a mom to three kids under 10 years old, it wouldn’t be a stretch to think an animated Ariel (and her upcoming live-action counterpart played by Halle Bailey) provided some inspiration.

Ciara isn’t the only celebrity getting in on the copper hair craze, either. In the past few months alone, fiery redhead transformations have been spotted on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion, Sarah Hyland, and Phoebe Dynevor. Fish-finned princesses aside, there’s some speculation that this en mass redhead movement can also be credited to Anya Taylor-Joy’s character in The Queen’s Gambit, which became Netflix’s most-watched show last year — which really says something considering just how much free time everyone had in 2020.

If you’re looking to get in on the action (and there’s always action when you’re a redhead), consult with a stylist to figure out the best shade of red for your individual skin tone and hair type. Once you’ve taken the plunge, keeping your new red hair bright and well-maintained is key. Below, take a look at some of the best products for redheads, both natural and beyond.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.