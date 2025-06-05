Festival fashion icon Alexa Chung has been given her flowers as the rightful face of Burberry’s newest campaign. Alongside fellow Brits including Cara Delevingne and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, the endearing muse looks right at home in the mud, rocking everything from rain boots to cargo shorts.

Today, the heritage house released its Burberry Festival campaign — right on cue given that Glastonbury is just three weeks away. Embodying the distinct energy of a mucky and beer-soaked campground, the imagery celebrates the DNA of music-inspired fashion.

Of course, the classic Burberry check is an indelible part of the fabric of festival style. Ever since the 1990s — when Gallagher’s kids Lennon, Molly, and Gene, who star in the campaign with him, were just an apple in his eye — countryside campsites have been filled with revelers in the recognizable print.

In one portrait by Drew Vickers, Chung makes a convincing case for throwing a boyfriend-style check shirt on over your bikini and cargo shorts before diving right in to the fun. In another image, the TV presenter and fashion plate nods to her own seminal Glasto outfits of yore, in a khaki anorak, runway-ready lilac sequin mini, and tartan wellies over knee-high socks.

Drew Vickers/Burberry

Also appearing in the series is Burberry regular, Cara Delevingne. In an accompanying video, set to Liquid’s catchy ‘90s dance track “Sweet Harmony,” the supermodel even makes a convincing case for wearing a kilt this festival season.

Drew Vickers/Burberry Drew Vickers/Burberry

With Oasis reuniting this summer, creative director Daniel Lee tapped into the zeitgeist by casting singer Liam Gallagher front and center. The Manchester-native reached into his own wardrobe, and wears a Burberry parka from Christopher Bailey’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Luckily for fans, the brand is set to reissue it in a limited run from July.

Drew Vickers/Burberry

See the rest of the campaign, featuring drum ‘n’ bass legend Goldie, Seungmin, Loyle Carner, Chy Cartier, John Glacier, and many more, below — and plan your forthcoming outfits accordingly.