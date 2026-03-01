Even award shows can’t escape the “New Year, New You” mantra. After announcing a name change starting in 2026, the 32nd Annual Actor Awards (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards) also has a red carpet theme for the first time. Created in collaboration with Elle, the “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ‘20s and ‘30s” dress code has celebrities, along with their stylists and glam teams, paying homage to the decades’ biggest stars and fashion trends. Think beads, fringe, and bias-cut dresses. Of course, the 2026 Actors Awards best beauty looks also channel the Jazz Age’s most popular makeup and hairstyles.

Kicking things off strong, Abbott Elementary star, Sheryl Lee Ralph, honored legendary singer Josephine Baker with her sleek pixie cut that was styled in finger waves and accented with a kiss curl. Meanwhile, Marty Supreme actor, Odessa A'zion, channeled the ‘20s silent film stars with her bold, straight-shaped brows. One Battle After Another star, Chase Infiniti, channeled flappers with her beaded headpiece. And those are just a few examples of how Hollywood’s biggest stars are embracing the night’s theme.

Keep reading to see the best beauty looks from the 2026 Actors Awards red carpet.

Jenna Ortega

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A dark red cupid’s bow lip defined the makeup of the ‘20s, so of course Ortega and her makeup artist, Melanie Inglessis, had to put her signature goth glam spin on it with Dior Beauty. The Wednesday star opted for a chestnut liner for a cool, moody ombré effect.

Key Products Used: Dior Rouge Dior Contour in #303 Greige Attitude, Dior Rouge Dior On Stage Lipstick in #496 Berry Attitude, Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil in #104 Black Cherry.

Teyana Taylor

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Taylor’s dramatic smoky winged eye is a modern take on the “sad eye” makeup of the roaring ‘20s.

Emma Stone

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Yes, red carpet hair can be effortless, low-key, and cool. Take Stone’s low, knotted bun by Mara Roszak for example. The hairstylist used her brand RÕZ Hair Care to nail the “modern,” “swept-back,” look. Ahead of Actor Awards day, Stone had her “Soft Auburn” hair color refreshed by Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. Creative Director of Color & Technique, Tracey Cunningham.

Key Products Used: RÕZ Root Lift Spray.

Kate Hudson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

There are plenty of retro vibes in Hudson’s voluminous, bouncy blowout created by Marcus Francis using Joico products. For makeup, the Song Sung Blue star went for fluttery lashes and rosy-pink cheeks, which makeup artist Tonya Brewer created with Beauty pie makeup and skin care.

Key Products Used: Joico Dream Blowout Glass 72-Hour Frizz Fighter, Beauty Pie Supercheek in Fresh Faced.

Chase Infiniti

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Infiniti went full-on flapper with a beaded headpiece that perfectly matched her custom Louis Vuitton gown. For makeup, Amber Dreadon went with smudged eyeliner, a nude lip, and flawless velvet skin, which she achieved with Fara Homidi products. She prepped the actor’s complexion with Curél Japanese Skin Care ahead of her makeup application.

Key Products Used: Curél Japanese Skin Care Intensive Face Moisturizer Cream, Fara Homidi Essential Eye Compact Trio No. 61.

Ali Larter

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

The Actor Award nominee leaned into the red carpet theme with a deep oxblood lip by makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan created with Armani Beauty and LYMA. Hairstylist Owen Gould kept the sultry vibe going with a soft, glossy, blowout care of NULASTIN scalp products.

Key Products Used: Armani Beauty Lip Power Lipstick in 404, LMYA Laser Pro, NULASTIN NuProtect Leave-In Primer.

Sarah Pidgeon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pidgeon’s tousled low knot and minimal blush-toned makeup is so Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-coded. With the makeup look so minimal and skin-focused, the Love Story star’s makeup artist, Emily Cheng, prepped her complexion with NuFACE’s Trinity+ sculpting tool, and used Beautyblender tools to perfectly blend her base. Meanwhile, hairstylist David von Cannon turned to Nexxus products when styling Pidgeon’s hair.

Key Products Used: NuFACE Trinity+, Beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge, Nexxus AIR SHAPE Styling Spray Workable Hold Texture Spray.

Parker Posey

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Spring came early thanks to Posey’s ‘60s-inspired hair and makeup. To compliment her retro fluffy bob, makeup artist Jo Baker swept lavender eyeshadow across the actor’s lids and added spiky statement lashes. Baker achieved the bold, playful look with the help of Tweezerman tools.

Key Products Used: Tweezerman Classic Lash Curler.

Rose Byrne

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Byrne’s perfectly tousled lob is bound to end up as inspiration for anyone who’s been considering the cut. Her hairstylist, Harry Josh, achieved the effortless, “model off duty,” texture with Kerasilk products. Leading up to the actor awards, Lord Gavin McLeod Valentine, Augustinus Bader celebrity facialist and brand representative, gave the Actor Award nominee a sculpting facial.

Key Products Used: Kerasilk Smoothing Blow Dry Cream, Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream.

Odessa A'zion

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Marty Supreme actor’s straight brows are a direct reference to the style favored by ‘20s silent film stars.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As an homage to Josephine Baker, Ralph wore her hair in a sleek pixie cut complete with finger waves and a kiss curl.

Jessie Buckley

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Buckley oozed Old Hollywood glamour with a classic cherry-red matte lip and smooth, side-parted bixie haircut.

Aimee Lou Wood

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

The White Lotus star looked downright ethereal with dewy skin, flutterly lashes, and a soft, voluminous blowout. Makeup artist Shayna Gold stocked her kit with Sisley Paris skin care and makeup, while hairstylist Bridget Brager had hers filled with amika.

Key Products Used: Sisley Paris Black Rose Concentrate, aimka Soulstruck Dry Hair Mask.

Paige Desorbo

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The host of the Actor Awards red carpet is delivering early spring beauty inspiration with tousled Brontë-esque updo and bronzy makeup. Artist Taylor Fitzgerald used Maybelline makeup when getting Desorbo ready for the night.

Key Products Used: Maybelline Cloudtopia Cheek & Lip Mousse in Toasted Sky.

Michelle Monaghan

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Yes, the simplest hairstyles can be the most impactful. The White Lotus star’s sleek low ponytail was polished to perfection by stylist Marty Harper using Goldwell. Ahead of her red carpet glam session, Monaghan visited Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. Creative Director of Color & Technique, Tracey Cunningham, for a color refresh, which Cunningham has dubbed “Soft Biscotti Blonde.”

Key Products Used: Goldwell StyleSign Shine Spray, Goldwell StyleSign Lagoom Jam Styling Gel.