Olivia Rodrigo loves to reference Y2K style codes. Stepping out for opening night of the Lancôme Idôle House in New York City on Thursday evening, the performer made sure her outfit was a throwback to a time when the beauty brand’s Juicy Tube was omnipresent in everyone’s purse.

While the pout-enhancing lip product was launched in 2000 — three years before the star was born — Rodrigo aced it in the fashion stakes with her sartorial tribute. Teaming a midi-length silk slip skirt emblazoned with a lips print with peep-toe stilettos and a scarlet satin corset, the Good 4 U singer would have fit right in some 25 years ago.

As a Lancôme global ambassador, Rodrigo joined fellow faces of the brand Rachel Bilson, Amanda Seyfried, Gabrielle Union, and Ed Westwick for the unveiling of the immersive pop-up in Soho. Taking breaks between trying her luck at the Juicy Tube claw machine and posing for selfies with fans, the pop princess also helped unveil three new shades of the gloss. For Lancôme’s 90th anniversary, the collectable flavors Lavender Latte, Cocoa Macchiato, and Almond Drip have joined the famous lineup.

Olivia Rodrigo BFA

At the preview bash, which was attended by content creators, beauty influencers, and editors, the 22-year-old hung out with her fellow ambassadors — many of whom were champions of Y2K pop culture. Back in 2000 when the Juicy Tube was taking center stage, Gabrielle Union was winning us over as the formidable cheerleader Isis in Bring It On. And Rodrigo’s outfit of the night could easily have blended in within the style codes of 2004’s Mean Girls, alongside Amanda Seyfried. Three years later, in 2007, Gossip Girl, starring Ed Westwick as Chuck Bass, became as big a global phenomenon as the lip gloss itself. And, not for nothing, Rodrigo looked like a total doppelganger of early 2000s teen TV treasure Summer Roberts — aka Rachel Bilson.

Olivia Rodrigo, Rachel Bilson BFA

Peep inside the celebration below — and squeeze the nostalgic fashion and beauty inspiration right out.