For many, Charlize Theron is the epitome of beauty and glamour. While so many look to the Fast X star as their source of inspiration, Theron of course has muses of her own — and now we can confirm at least one name on that list. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 11, Theron paid tribute to fellow actor Michelle Pfeiffer by channeling Elvira Hancock, Pfeiffer’s seminal Scarface character, with a fresh set of wispy bangs.

Pfeiffer’s iconic role in the 1983 film as the mistress of a powerful drug lord, has inspired a slew of celebs throughout the years. Olivia Rodrigo and Martha Hunt are among those who’ve slipped into in her infamous banged-up blonde bob and slinky slip dress as their Halloween costumes, and both Khloe Kardashian and Florence Pugh have debuted hairstyles inspired by Pfeiffer’s specific brand of early ‘80s allure.

And while others have paid tribute over the years to her look at her fringe, Theron’s version is arguably the closest ringer to the fictional character, from her eyelash-grazing fringe to her mob wife-inspired makeup.

Theron didn’t specify what — if anything — the Scarface-inspired shoot was for, but the Elvira bob and bangs were the handiwork of her go-to hairstylist, Adir Abergel. Abergel and the Mad Max: Fury Road actor have collaborated on some of her most noteworthy hair moments, including her ‘90s-inspired baby bangs back in 2019 and her sparkling scalp jewelry at the 2020 SAG Awards. So, who better to trust with a pair of scissors?

That said, Theron’s bangs might only be a clever illusion. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have been known to pop on a clip-in set for a quick transformation that’s only temporary, so the Dior Beauty ambassador may only be trying the bangs out simply for this specific look. But it also wouldn’t be surprising if they were the real deal. After all, with fellow A-listers like Pamela Anderson and Jennifer Lawrence currently cosigning the wispy bangs trend, Theron would certainly be in good company.

Whether the ‘80s-inspired bangs stick around or disappear in a few days, one thing is for sure: You can always count on Theron for bold beauty choices.