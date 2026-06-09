RuPaul in thigh-high red boots and a matching red corset; K.D. Lang, pointing to a kiss on her cheek; Lady Gaga and Cyndi Lauper wearing bleach-blonde curls and kohl-rimmed eyes — MAC Cosmetics never fails to match its legendary Viva Glam charity collections with equally iconic celebrities. But the stars the brand chooses aren’t just icons; they’re queer icons (or queer icons in the making), celebrated for their boldness and creativity. And there’s perhaps no modern pop girl who better fits that description than Chappell Roan.

On June 9, the brand officially announced the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter as the face of MAC Viva Glam 2026, via a set of bold campaign images photographed by Inez & Vinoodh with creative direction by Nicola Formichetti, MAC’s global creative director. Inspired by the French Revolution and films from the 1940s, the photos see the “Midwest Princess” channelling her inner warrior and empress, respectively.

“The archetypes really helped decide where to go. I’ve learned it’s helpful to invent a character and play from her,” Roan’s longtime makeup artist, Andrew Dahling, said in a statement. “I thought about what Chappell Roan would look like during the French Revolution, or in a hyperbolic 1940s film as a romantic aristocratic empress. The key to connecting her visual identity was the use of color and glitters, a sort of modern, surreal, Chappell Roan take on this era of makeup and its references.”

(+) Inez & Vinoodh / Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics (+) Inez & Vinoodh / Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics (+) Inez & Vinoodh / Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics INFO 1/3

Roan’s Viva Glam collection consists of three limited-edition lip shades: MACximal Silky Matte Viva Glam Lipstick in UnNatural Red Head, a deep cherry red inspired by the singer’s famous flaming locks (which she wears in the campaign); Viva Glam Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in Roan of Arc, a mid-toned plum; and Viva Glam Lipglass Air Non-Sticky Gloss in Damnsel, a sheer red plum with gold pearl.

As is always the case with Viva Glam, all proceeds from the collection — yes, 100% — will go toward charities centered around sexual, gender, racial, and environmental equality. Additionally, Viva Glam will make a $300,000 donation to the Midwest Princess Project (Roan’s own nonprofit) and its partner organizations, which include the Ali Forney Center, TransLatin Coalition, the GLO Center, and the Campaign for Southern Equality.

The MAC Viva Glam 2026 collection will be available for purchase beginning June 11, 2026.