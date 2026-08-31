Few active pop stars have a beauty image as distinct as Chappell Roan. Drawing inspiration from such wide-ranging sources as drag queens, fairy tales, and her own midwestern roots, the Chappell Roan Look can vary widely (she might be a princess one day and a cowgirl the next), but is still generally defined by a striking, powdered face, bold makeup, and long, flowing red curls. So fans were surprised when the singer hit the stage at Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields festival in a sleek, neck-grazing bob — but they certainly weren’t disappointed.

For the charity event, held Aug. 29 in Orange County, California, Roan performed several of her hit songs in a spot-on recreation of the iconic, Jean Paul Gaultier-designed flight attendant uniforms in Luc Besson’s cult-classic film The Fifth Element. (Styled by Genesis Webb and designed by Michael Schmidt.) Never one to half-step a reference, Roan fully committed with the glam, too, swapping her signature cascading, warrior-princess curls for a sleek bob with mid-length bangs.

Roan’s version of the bob was longer than the chin-length French cut worn by the film’s flight attendants, and bore her signature shade of deep auburn instead of the movie’s platinum blonde — making it a pretty perfect Roan-ification of the iconic style. The ‘do was the handiwork of hairstylist Virginie Pineda, who used a Hairvivi wig and custom color from L’Oréal Pro to create the look.

Naturally, the “Pink Pony Club” singer and her glam team had to put their own spin on the makeup look, too. Artist Dee took inspiration from the film’s pale purple lids and winged liner — then dialed the look up to 11, creating a purple, white, and silver eyeshadow moment that could perhaps best be described as “Super Graphic Ultra Modern.”