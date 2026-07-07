On the second day of Paris Haute Couture Week’s Fall 2026 shows, Chanel took a starry group of guests — including Sarah Pidgeon, Lupita Nyong’o, and Teyana Taylor — into the depths of an enchanted garden. In his second haute couture collection for the house, Matthieu Blazy looked to clothing’s interior details and a storybook from Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s own library for inspiration, with a sprinkling of magic from “Jack and the Beanstalk” and “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.” The result? “Gaby and the Beanstalk,” which showed an extravagant combination of sheer, richly embroidered, and bejeweled pieces on a runway lined with colorful “toxic” flowers and swirling green vines. From pearl-covered beans and glazed butterflies to blossoming statement jewelry, bear and hen-shaped minaudières, and plenty of flower, insect, and bird embellishments, it was nothing short of a runway fairytale. In true Blazy fashion, the show closed with yet another applause-worthy tune — this season’s being “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer.

“I started to wonder, was Gabrielle Chanel’s life a fairy tale?” Blazy wrote in his show notes. “I found a small book in her library, Les Fées, Contes des Contes, and asked myself if, together with the Haute Couture ateliers, we could make garments that tell stories like a book. Haute Couture at Chanel is not just a fairy tale; in essence it is for women, their realities and their adventures of the everyday.”

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

For the occasion, Blazy’s front row displayed a sartorial show of his elevated, classic pieces — as well as a taste for statement dressing. Teyana Taylor wore what first appeared to be a versatile blue denim “Canadian tuxedo,” which was actually fully covered in sequins. Fresh from the world premiere of The Odyssey, Lupita Nyong’o shimmered in a pailette-coated dress from Chanel’s Fall 2026 collection, while Cole Escola and Tilda Swinton both stepped into sheer outfits with graphic line details in homage to the label’s signature tweed. Elsewhere, Pedro Pascal slipped on a simple white T-shirt and trousers with a striped sweater draped across his shoulders — plus a little black Chanel crossbody — while accompanied by his sister Lux Pascal. And let’s not forget Alexa Demie, who made her return to the front row after a four-year hiatus in a plunging black dress we know Euphoria’s Maddie Perez would wear in a heartbeat.

Below, discover more of the best celebrity sightings from Chanel’s Fall 2026 Haute Couture show.

Lupita Nyong’o

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Demie

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Tilda Swinton

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Pidgeon

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Quenlin Blackwell

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cole Escola

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Lux Pascal

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Paradis

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Ananya Panday