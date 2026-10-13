Few names throughout pop music history are as universally beloved as Céline Dion. The Québécoise singer has been a force in the industry for over three decades, racking up Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, and even a couple of Oscars for her vocal prowess and hit-making power. But through her different eras, more than her platinum albums and sold-out residencies have contributed to her icon status — Dion’s best fashion moments have become legendary in their own right. Whether she’s strolling the streets of Paris in straight-off-the-runway looks, performing on stage in couture, or making a statement on the red carpet, the muse to luxury houses like Dior, Versace, and more has built a legacy that’s showing no signs of slowing down.

What makes Dion so iconic in the fashion world is her daring sense of style. She’s never been one to play it safe, as she’s shown with sculptural headdresses, backwards tuxedos, bold color drenching, and other maximalist moments throughout her career. In fact, the “Power of Love” singer, who recently kicked off her Paris residency after a long, health-related hiatus, has been embracing drama with her looks since the early ‘90s — as evidenced by her elaborate wedding gown and accompanying 6-pound Swarovski crystal tiara.

Since then, Dion’s love of structure, volume, luxurious fabrications, and ornate details has stayed consistent. And although her looks have subtly evolved over time, her stylists always get the memo. Whether under the guidance of image architect Law Roach or her current team of Annie Horth and Patrick Vimbor, Dion is always dressed to make a splash. A true trendsetter, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer has championed sheer dressing and monochromatic looks long before everyone else jumped on the bandwagon — but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Ahead, take a look back at some of her best fashion moments over the past 30 years, a collection capped off by a comeback of epic proportions.

Wedding, 1994

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For her marriage to René Angelil in 1994, Dion wore a custom bridal look designed by Mirella and Steve Gentile, topped off with a dramatic Swarovski crystal-covered crown.

Grammy Awards, 1997

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The singer’s sheer Grammys dress in 1997 predated the pop star trend by almost 30 years.

Academy Awards, 1999

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Dion’s backwards John Galliano for Dior suit at the 1999 Academy Awards was so captivating, we’re still talking about it today.

Las Vegas Residency, 2011

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For the opening night of her Las Vegas residency in 2011, the performer took to the stage in an embellished gold gown, custom-made by Atelier Versace.

Paris, 2013

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Dion takes her off-the-stage fashion just as seriously, which she proved with this J.Mendel leather pants and fur coat combination back in 2013.

Paris Fashion Week, 2017

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The singer’s love of voluminous styles was on full display in a gingham Dice Kayek top and Celine pants, among her epic series of looks for Paris Fashion Week in 2017.

Met Gala, 2017

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Atelier Versace designed Dion’s custom Met Gala look in 2017, an asymmetrical black and silver gown with a thigh-high slit.

Paris Couture Week, 2019

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On yet another memorable Paris Fashion Week run, Dior stepped out in an ivory satin Alexandre Vauthier dress with dramatically draped sleeves.

Met Gala, 2019

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To honor the Met Gala’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme in 2019, Oscar de la Renta created a showgirl-inspired bodysuit, covered in floor-grazing fringe, and topped off with a feather headpiece by London-based milliner Noel Stewart.

New York City, 2020

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Straying from her usual achromatic palette, Dion took to the NYC streets dressed in a head-to-toe hot pink ensemble from Peter Do’s Fall 2020 collection.

Grammys, 2024

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After taking a hiatus to manage her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis, the singer returned to the stage at the 2024 Grammys in a softly draped pink gown and oversized coat from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Paris Residency, 2026

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During her 2026 residency in Paris, Dion embraced her lifelong love of Dior in a sculptural mousseline and organza dress with pleated details.

Paris Fashion Week, 2026

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Few stars get access to fresh-off-the-runway fashion like Céline Dion, who donned a deconstructed suit from Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection just days after its Paris Fashion Week debut.