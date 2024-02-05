Ending an already emotional and exciting night on the highest note, Celine Dion’s surprise presentation at the 66th Annual Grammys Awards took everyone’s breath away in more ways than one. This marked the singer’s first appearance in three months, as her 2022 diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome — a neurological disorder that progressively affects the brain and spinal cord — has impacted her ability to walk and sing. The six-time Grammy award winner received a standing ovation before she announced the award for Album of the Year (which was won by Taylor Swift).

For the momentous occasion, Dion went for a Margot Tenenbaum-esque look, wearing a soft pink maxi dress and oversized mustard coat by Valentino, both from the label’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Accessories included a diamond statement necklace, a big trend for this year’s award show circuit, and coordinating tennis bracelet and jeweled earrings. The look was styled by Law Roach, who seemingly stepped out of retirement for the night to dress the music icon. (The stylist, who has counted Zendaya and Megan Thee Stallion as clients, announced he was stepping away from styling back in spring of 2023, but has since claimed he is still “figuring it out.”)

Dion’s hair was chopped into a sharp bob that hung just below the chin, with her makeup kept fairly simplistic save for a moody smoky eye, which was paired with a pink nude lip (again, very reminiscent of the fashion-forward, sullen Tenenbaum).

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The singer’s chic approach to her Grammys look comes as no suprise to fans who know her well. For years, Dion has taken risks with fashion, from the backwards tux donned at the 1999 Oscars to the cut-out canary yellow Roberto Cavalli gown worn at the 2003 Billboard Music Awards. Even in the midst of debilitating health issues, Dion always manages to deliver for her fans. A true artist through and through.