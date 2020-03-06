The queen of couture just gave the world yet another surprising look to take style notes on. In good taste, Celine Dion's Eric Javits hat was plucked right from the brand's archives, and it looked surprisingly contemporary with the rest of her outfit. On Thursday, Mar. 5, Dion stopped traffic with an impromptu photoshoot on the streets of Manhattan, in which the accessory was the star player.

Ahead of her performance at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the songstress stunned in a double-breasted Michael Kors FW2020 coatdress, and the cape totally matched her level of unabashed confidence. With a tan belt, a shadowy pair of hexagonal sunnies, and set of slick onyx boots, Dion's accessories were decidedly as on-trend as the statement hat. While the exact hat isn't currently on offer, there are tons of styles to help you get the Courage singer's look — all of which come right from the brand who first created it.

Eric Javits, the seminal hat designer who's celebrating 35 years in the business this year, creates tons of signature pieces that are sure to please, no matter what your style is. For a sculptural beret like Dion's, try Javits' Kate Beret, which comes in a Scottish houndstooth that mimics the geometric language of Dion's cap. The headpiece retails for $375, and is sure to score some sartorial brownie points for seasons to come. There's also the plaid Rain Floppy hat (at a more modest $290), which boasts similar hues to Dion's warm-toned piece.

Janet Mayer/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Dion is far from the first to step out in one of his creations — other megawatt icons like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Madonna have appeared in them time and time again. And being that the hatter's creations were all over the street style scene through New York Fashion Week, it's a good sign that the brand is worth splurging on now. Javits also has a smattering of Spring/Summer 2020 looks on offer, with weaved and thatched styles to match your favorite raffia bag included.

To get a similar hat, continue ahead. And, if your sights aren't already permanently set on the best-dresser's latest ensembles, be sure to do so now.