It’s December, which means gala season is in full swing—AKA, prime time for holiday beauty inspo. The updos are pinned, the lips are crimsoned, and the nails are sparkling. And at The Hollywood Reporter’s recent Women in Entertainment Luncheon, Kerry Washington dropped some of the best seasonal nail inspo we’ve seen yet, in the form of a frosty, bejeweled velvet manicure.

The silvery-white set was crafted by Washington’s go-to nail artist, Sreyin Peng, and featured subtle shimmer, a glossy finish, and a medium-length almond shape. On a few select accent fingers, Peng dotted various gemstones: Smatterings of tiny gems on two nails, a single stone at the cuticle on another, and, on one of the middle fingers, one large, opalescent gem.

The manicure was the perfect playful, wintery accessory for what was an otherwise pared-back and classic beauty look, which included a slicked-back ponytail by Takisha Sturdivant-Drew and soft, neutral makeup by Carola Gonzalez. The nails also provided a bit of a matchy-matchy moment with the Scandal star’s silver chrome pumps and clutch handbag.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Washington and Peng are big fans of playing with colors and finishes. The duo has experimented with marigold yellow for the actor’s InStyle cover, a milky, blue-tinted chrome for the season two premiere of Washington’s Audible show, Prophecy, and silver chrome cuffs at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

You might want to make space on your winter mani mood board: With Washington still making the press rounds for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — which has garnered plenty of awards-season buzz—there’s a good chance the duo has many more fun nail looks planned for the coming months.