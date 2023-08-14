We can’t believe it, but summer is almost over, which means soon you’ll trade in your maxi dresses and sandals for coats and snow boots. Some celebrities are already in the mood to embrace cold weather — EmRata took her knee-high boots out for a spin earlier this month — while others are still soaking up every remaining second of summer. How are they doing this, you ask? Well, over the weekend, your favorite celebs rocked their swimsuits and spent their day by the water. They posted photos of their looks and let’s just say their new bikinigrams made us wish there were a lot more 90+ degree days ahead.

It was clear that Kylie Jenner did not want summer to end. On Aug. 13, she captioned her thongkini pic: “summer all year long pleaaaase.” The Leo celebrated her 26th birthday this week, which included going for a dip in the ocean while wearing a stringy two-piece set. Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara also seemed to protest against the impending arrival of autumn on her own Instagram account. She shared a photo of herself lounging at the pool in a strapless Barbie-pink one-piece, followed by an IG caption that read: “Don't let the summer end!”

If you’re also not quite prepared for pumpkin spice latte season, slip into one of the celebrity-approved swimsuits below this month.

Kylie Jenner

Take one look at the beauty mogul’s IG and you’ll see that thongkinis are her staples. Add this similar style from Givenchy into your shopping cart to keep the summer vibes going all year long.

Dua Lipa

Lipa documented her entire summer vacation on Instagram, from traveling to her home country Armenia to now sailing through the Peloponnese in Greece. Her Euro vacation wardrobe is on point, including this printed bikini styled with an open white blouse and pink pants.

Sofia Vergara

Barbiecore swimsuits are a must have for celebs like Salma Hayek and Eva Longoria this season, and the latest star to take on the trending hue is Sofia Vergara.

Eva Longoria

The actor spent her Sunday by the pool at a private getaway in Marbella, Spain. She wore a sage green triangle bikini and black sunglasses while getting some much-deserved R&R after the release of her directorial debut film, Flamin’ Hot.

Gal Gadot

The Heart of Stone actor had a busy summer promoting her various film projects, but took a break from the spotlight this weekend to catch up on some time in the sun. Gadot went the minimalist route, pairing a classic black GANNI one-piece with matching sunnies and a floppy sun hat — a timeless outfit formula we’re obsessed with.

Elsa Hosk

The model can’t stop wearing neutral one-pieces for her current trip to Ibiza. Her latest look was a white sculpting bodysuit from Tropic of C paired with a fisherman hat from Loewe.