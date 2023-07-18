What’s one of the best ways to celebrate turning 51? Take a trip to Italy of course. Sofia Vergara, who hit this big milestone on July 10, has been living la dolce vita in the European country for the past week. And, she’s been very active in sharing all her day-to-day activities there on her Instagram. In one photo she’s enjoying dinner underneath lemon trees in Capri, in another Vergara’s in a blue leopard print swimsuit soaking up the sunshine in Ravello. (It seems she is island hopping along the Amalfi Coast.)

This latest snap was posted just a day ago and it hinted at the conclusion of her Italian getaway. She wrote in the Insta caption: “Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!😁😁” The Modern Family actor was pictured sipping on water (you’ve got to stay hydrated in the heat!) while wearing the aforementioned one-piece, which featured a bustier-style design and an overall cheeky fit. As soon as she turned around in the swimsuit, it was a suns out buns out kind of moment. In general, celebrities are embracing this freeing vibe for summer — both Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union have been spotted in the thongkini trend this season, which is the cheekiest fit of them all.

In addition to her swimsuit, Vergara’s Euro vacation wardrobe also consists of easy printed dresses from the likes of Reformation and Zimmermann along with cute espadrilles for walking around in. Earlier in the week on July 16 she shared a glimpse of one of her striped frocks while at dinner with a friend. She captioned this photo: “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them😚❤️☀️🇮🇹@villacimbrone#paradise.”

This sentence, which at first appeared innocuous, now pointedly alludes to her divorce announcement. On July 17, multiple media outlets reported that the actor and her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello (you might know him from True Blood or Magic Mike), are separated. Although Manganiello was not in Italy to celebrate Vergara’s birthday, he did wish her a feliz cumpleaños on his own IG several days ago.

Despite all the media attention, Vergara seemingly has not let it affect her birthday week. She’s clearly living her best life right now abroad. We can all Aperol Spritz cheers to this celebratory attitude — and her amazing resort wardrobe (seriously, we want all her vacay looks). You can start by capturing Vergara’s OOO energy with similar leopard print swimsuits, below.