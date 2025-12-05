There’s no denying that Miley Cyrus is a style chameleon. The “Flowers” singer often switches up her beauty and fashion looks to reflect her feelings, or where she’s at in her life and her art. But if you peruse through her hair history, a signature does emerge: Big, sexy waves. Think Old Hollywood waves at this year’s Oscars, or the iconic Jane Fonda-inspired blowout at last year’s Grammys. So, when Cyrus arrived at the Dec. 4 taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a piece-y ‘90s updo, it felt like a bit of a departure, even for such a versatile star.

Styled by Bobby Eliot, the hands behind the tousled beach waves Cyrus wore to the recent Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere, the look was pulled back at the sides and top, with the lengths wrapped into a messy chignon at the crown. In the front, Eliot pulled out a sleek, face-framing piece of hair for peak throwback vibes.

The updo was the perfect choice to complement the singer’s vintage-feeling Chloé ensemble, which included a slinky white slip top, (presumably faux) leather pants, and a cropped fur jacket. Makeup artist Janice Daoud leaned into the retro vibes with liner on both the bottom and top lashes, another Cyrus signature, but brought things squarely into the 2020s with satin finishes for the skin and lips.

(+) @mileycyrus (+) PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

It’s been an eventful season for Cyrus. Along with the Avatar press tour (she sang, co-wrote, and co-produced the song “Dream As One” for the film), she recently celebrated her 33rd birthday and confirmed her engagement to longtime partner Maxx Morondo.